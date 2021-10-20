Fall weather is here and, with it, seasonal allergies. There are too many fun things to do outside for Halloween, harvest season (#church), and Dia de Los Muertas, so don’t let that stop you. Grab a Claritin and get out there!

There are three days of fun on the books at Arlington Skatium (5515 S Cooper, 817-784-6222). On Fri, Oct 29, you can skate from 7pm to 11pm and enjoy a Candy Grab. From noon to 10pm Sat, Oct 30, skate the day away and participate in the Costume Contest, and on Sun, Oct 31, Arlington Skatium is giving out free candy, and you can skate from 1pm to 6pm. The admission price of $12+tax per skater per day includes your skate rental and the daily activities listed above.

This Sun thru Sun, Oct 31, North Texas Jellystone Park (2301 S Burleson Blvd, Burleson, 817-426-5037) is celebrating its 12th annual Yogi Beer’s Fall Fiesta with fall-themed spooky activities for the young and young at heart. Weekend staycations start at $101.54 per night for a tent site for a family of four, but RV spots and cabins are also available. To make reservations or to check out potential fiesta and add-on costs, visit NorthTexasJellystone.com/Whats-Included-Stay.

For an immersive experience, head to Screams Halloween Park (2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, 972-938-3247). Located on the grounds of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival, Screams features five haunted houses, each with a different theme, including two new ones this season — Klownz in 3D and Times Up Maze. There’s also a haunted cemetery, games of skill, and live entertainment throughout the park. Plus, you can drink beer and sing Scary-Oke at the pub. Screams is open 7:30pm-1am every Fri-Sat thru Sat, Oct 30. Tickets are $42 at ScreamsPark.com. (I recommend adding on a fast pass for $26.35 per person to bypass the lines. It’s well worth it.)

On Sat, Oct 30, from 9pm to 2am, head to Free Play Fort Worth (1311 Lipscomb St, 682-231-1444) for the Haunted Rooftop Halloween Party. Spend your evening playing arcade games, enjoying a retro candy buffet, watching bad scary movies on the rooftop (weather permitting), and dancing to spooky ’80s tunes. Prizes will be awarded in a costume contest for the best vampire, best ’80s character, and best ’90s character. Tickets are $15 per person at FreePlayMerch.com.

With Halloween falling on the weekend this year, it’s prime time for bars and clubs. Time for some #adulting.

Fri, Oct 29

Start your night at 7pm at Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, Fort Worth, 817-759-9100) with The Mammal Virus Halloween Party featuring the Mammal Virus as Ween, FTW as Motorhead, and Silver Hues as Silver Jews, plus there will be a costume contest and a pinata. Cover charge is $10.

Then at 9pm, head to 40s & Shortys (3918 E Belknap St, Fort Worth, 817-615-9298) for its 6th Annual Halloween Bash. As there were no particulars available at press time, keep an eye out for updates at Facebook.com/40s.n.Shortys.

Sat, Oct 30

From 7pm to 1am, Stagecoach Ballroom (2516 E Belknap St, Fort Worth, 817-831-2261) hosts its annual Halloween Dance featuring Western Swing stylists Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys. Tickets are $15 at StageCoachBallroom.com.

From noon to 6pm, Legal Draft (500 E Division St, Arlington, 817-962-2210) is hosting Rockers, Brews & Rescues Halloween Spooktacular featuring tribute music by Dallas Cooper (Alice Cooper), In Halen (Van Halen), and Sedated (The Ramones). While there is no cover to attend, a portion of the bar sales will benefit Texas Husky Rescue, an all-volunteer nonprofit helping Siberian Huskies in North Texas.

Then, for more Alice Cooper tribute action, Oscars Bar & Grill (1581 SW Wilshire Blvd, Ste 101, Burleson, 817-447-7232) presents Blacklist at 8pm followed by a whole night of Coop tribute music. There is no cover.

It’s worth noting that the real Alice Cooper is in town this week. If you’re lucky, you can still find tickets to his Wednesday show at the Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-392-7469) with Ace Frehley on the innerwebs. For ideas on how to have a good time on Halloween proper — Sun, Oct 31 — meet me back here next Wednesday or check out our Eats & Drinks advertisers a few pages back.