Wednesday December 22, 2021

The day has finally come. Nothing else matters today but the opening of The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited sequel to the powerhouse ’90s sci-fi franchise. (Or is it just me?) While I am obsessed with Keanu Reeves and think Carrie-Anne Moss looked amazing in her sequined, digital-rain-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown at the recent world movie premiere — just look at her! — I’m leaving the commentary to the professionals. Please check out Kristian Lin’s review in the Screen section. For Matrix 4 showtimes near you, check out Fandango.com.

Thursday December 23, 2021

According to TubaChristmas.com, a tuba player in Indiana named Harvey Phillips put together the first TubaChristmas concert in 1974 as a tribute to his teacher/mentor William Bell, who was born on Christmas Day 1902. This Christmas marks the 48th anniversary of this tradition that is now carried out by tuba and euphonium players at community concerts around the world. Tuba and euphonium players of all ages are welcome to play Fort Worth TubaChristmas with guest conductor/TCU professor Dr. Clay Garrett at Ed Landreth Hall & Auditorium on the campus of TCU (2800 S University Dr, 817-257-7000). Registration is $10 per player, but the performance is free for the audience. Registration is at 11am, and the performance is at noon. For more info, search “Dallas/Fort Worth TubaChristmas” on Facebook.com.

Friday December 24, 2021

Billed as an “English musical hall Christmas Carol,” Scrooge in Rouge is being performed at Stage West (821 W Vickery Blvd, 817-784-9378) one final time this season, at 7:30pm. Streaming is also available thru 10pm. Tickets start at $20 at StageWest.org.

Saturday December 25, 2021

At 7pm, shake off those Christmas tunes that have been rattling around in your head at A Very Sled Zeppelin X-Mas show with Zeppelin tribute band Battle of Evermore at Lola’s Saloon (2736 W 6th St, 817-459-9100). Tickets are $10 on Prekindle.com.

Sunday December 26, 2021

From 1:30pm to 9pm every Sun, head to the Stagecoach Ballroom (2516 E Belknap St, 817-831-2261) and hear The Coachmen. This six-piece traditional country dance band plays originals and covers while you learn to two-step with instructor Terri Bourdeaux. The Coachmen start playing at 4pm. The cover is $9 with dance lessons, $8 without. For more info, visit StagecoachBallroom.com.

Monday December 27, 2021

From 8am to 2pm, do good and get free tickets. Yes, Carter BloodCare (@CarterBloodCare) — who are always in need of blood donors — has partnered with the world’s largest honky-tonk for the Billy Bob’s Texas Blood Drive (2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117). While supplies last, donors will get to choose free tickets from an assortment of shows, a fleece blanket, or a $10 e-gift card to the Amazon Dedicated Donors Rewards Store. To reserve a time slot, start by visiting Facebook.com/BillyBobsTexas/Events.

Tuesday December 28, 2021

9am-5pm Mon-Sat thru Sat, Feb 12, take the kids on a Dinosaur Safari at the River Legacy Living Science Center (703 NW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, 817-860-6752). This traveling exhibit offers hands-on experiences with animatronic dinosaurs in an immersive jungle-like setting. Tickets are $7-10 at RiverLegacy.org/Dinosaur-Safari.