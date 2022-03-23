1.) Dallas’ original beer festival is back. The Big Texas Beer Fest is 3pm-7pm Sat at the Fair Park Automobile Building (1010 1st Av, Dallas, 214-670-8400), featuring more than 450 beer, cider, and hard-seltzer selections from 110-plus breweries. Tickets are $42-75 at BigTexasBeerFest.com. (Note: As this event traditionally sells out in advance, there will be no tickets at the door.)

2.) The inaugural Cowtown Burger Showdown is noon-5pm Sat at River Ranch Stockyards (500 NE 23rd St, 817-624-1111), with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Brotherhood for the Fallen, a Texas-based nonprofit that helps the families of officers killed in the line of duty. Your tickets provide access to the chefs and all events and vendors, Wagyu burgers, endless fries, a whiskey tasting, and the Messina Hoff wine tent. Tickets are $10-49 on EventBrite.com.

3.) Head to Leaves Book and Tea Shop at 7pm Tue for the In(tea)grate: Tea Tasting & Sound Bath community event. Leaves owner Tina Howard will kick things off with a tasting of three teas. Then, intuitive sound healer Sara Southerland will be using her voice and crystal singing bowls to “help you relax, unwind, and connect with your own essence in a deeper way.” Bring something to sit on, like a blanket, cushion, or yoga mat. The cost is $25 per person at Leaves-Book-and-Tea-Shop.square.site.

4.) Pink Cactus Studio (@PinkCactusStudioTX) hosts Paint & Sip at The Rabbit Hole Pub (3237 White Settlement Rd, 817-744-7160) 6pm-8pm Tue. The cost of $50 at the door includes all the painting supplies you’ll need, plus two drinks. Drink specials include $5 Texas drafts/liquor and $4 Texas cans. Space is limited, so RSVP to Hello@RabbitHoleFWTX.com as soon as possible.

5.) As part of the Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival (@FortWorthFoodandWineFestival), Burgers, Brews & Blues is happening at Heart of the Ranch (5000 Clearfork Main St, @HeartoftheRanch1848) 6pm-9pm Sat, Apr 2. Chefs will grill sliders, celebrity judges will choose a winner, and guests will select a fan favorite. Your $80 ticket at FWFWF.TicketSauce.com includes all-you-can-eat burgers, drinks, and live music by blues bands. No one under 21 years of age is permitted to attend. #DrinkResponsibly

6.) The annual BENDT Crawfish Boil is back at 3pm Sat, Apr 9, at BENDT Distilling Co. (225 S Charles St, Lewisville, 214-814-0545). The distillery is open from noon-10pm, with the first boil from Chef Couillon served at 3pm and live music 4pm-7pm. There is no cost to attend, and no tickets/reservations are needed. The crawfish boils will be available at the current market cost TBD on the event day.

7.) On various days/times thru Sat, Apr 2, see the Circle Theatre (230 W 4th St, 817-877-3040) production of An Empty Plate in the Café Du Grand Boeuf by Michael Hollinger. “No menu is necessary at the world’s greatest restaurant in Paris. On a hot July night in 1961, we await the imminent arrival of Victor, the café’s owner and sole patron, but when “monsieur” returns from the bullfights in Madrid, disheveled and morose, his wish is simple: to die of starvation at his own table. To thwart his attempt, his loyal staff prepares a sumptuous seven-course meal served on empty plates. Will they succeed in ultimately feeding his soul? Join us to find out!” Tickets are $27-40 at CircleTheatre.com.

8.) After six years hosting at different bars and clubs around town, My Oh My! Drag Shows now has its own home at The Sleeping Panther Bar & Entertainment Venue (1000 Houston St, 817-946-2295). Along with bingo, burlesque, and fantasy drag shows, the Drag-With-Me Drag Brunch is every Sat-Sun at 11am and noon. All ages are welcome at brunch shows. Tickets are $30 at MyOhMyTheShow.com and include your seat and brunch. Drinks can be purchased separately at the full bar.