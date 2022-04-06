Thursday, April 7

Head to Sundance Square (420 Main St) 11:30am-11pm Thu-Sun for the Fort Worth Art Fair (@FWArtFair), a showcase of art, culture, and music, featuring local visual artists on Gallery Row and local music. On opening night tonight, the local sounds will be followed by Grammy-winning headliner Clint Black. FWAF VIP Passes and Music Lovers Bracelets (with access to all four days of the event) are $100 at FortWorthArtFair.com/VIP.

Friday, April 8

This weekend, you can also shop for art, see street performers, and listen to music for free at the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival 10am-10pm Thu, 10am-11pm Fri-Sat, and 10am-8pm Sun. Culinary choices available for purchase include burgers, funnel cakes, turkey legs, other festival foods, plus barbecue, Cajun, Mexican, or German cuisine. On the four music stages, hear headliners Josh Weathers, Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield, De Castillo, and Grady Spencer & The Work, along with Armond Vance, Matthew McNeal, Olemano, Panther City Riots, and Van Darien. For a complete festival guide, go to MainStreetArtsFest.org/Festival-Guide.

Saturday, April 9

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the 25th Annual Victory Over Violence Walk/Run benefiting The Women’s Center of Tarrant County (@WomensCenterTC) is back at the Trinity Park Duck Pond (2200 Trinity Park Dr, 817-392-5700). This family-friendly event, starting at 8am with a 1K fun run, followed by a 5K walk/run at 8:30am, features food, a kids’ zone, music, and prizes. Proceeds from this race help educate children on recognizing, responding to, and reporting abuse; provide hospital accompaniment for rape victims; enable a 24-hour rape crisis hotline; and provide individual and group counseling to victims and their families. To register for the 2022 Victory Over Violence Walk/Run or donate to The Women’s Center, visit VOVFW.org.

Sunday, April 10

Daily at various times thru Sat, Apr 16, see The Music of Laurel Canyon at Reid Cabaret at Casa Mañana (3101 W Lancaster Av, 817-332-2273), featuring the band Buffalo Rome. “One of the most sacred musical places in the ’60s and early ’70s sits just above the Sunset Strip. Laurel Canyon became a nest of creativity, immortalizing artists like Joni Mitchell, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young, and The Mamas and the Papas, who called the neighborhood home. Nicknamed the Crosby, Stills, and Nashville of the digital age, Buffalo Rome has appeared with such diverse artists as Kenny Loggins, Little Big Town, Montgomery Gentry, and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. This show is suitable for most audiences.” Tickets are $65 at Ticketmaster.com.

Monday, April 11

Baseball is back! Alas, no tailgating is allowed at Texas Rangers games this season. #NoJoyinMudville much? If you don’t have a game ticket for the first Ranger home game and want to celebrate with fellow beer drinkers, head to Southside Cellar (125 S Main St, 82-703-2184) 4pm-11pm for the Opening Day Tailgater. Dollar hot dogs will be available for purchase, and Bull Durham and The Sandlot will be playing on the big-screen TVs before the game.

Tuesday, April 12

As the final event of the Conversations with Women’s Voices of DFW four-night event series, Downtown Cowtown at The Isis Theater (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390) presents an evening with Krys Boyd of Think on KERA/NPR. The guest moderator will be local mental-health professional Adaire Byerly of Entertainment Mindframe (EntertainmentMindframe.com). Tickets are $35 at OuthouseTickets.com.

Wednesday, April 13

Every other Wednesday, La Chingona (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 100, @LaChingonaFW) hosts Party with the Queens, a reverse drag brunch, 8:30pm-midnight. Reverse brunch tickets are $40 at gbod.ticketsauce.com and include bottomless mimosas and a brunch food item. There is no cover for the 10pm drag show itself. Tonight’s event is hosted by Adecia Lush, featuring performances by Crystal Whitney, Nyomi D Rose, and Tiana Kage, with music by DJ Yuna. (On Wed, Apr 27, the performers will be Tension, Leytii Kage, and Madison ThaKhid.)