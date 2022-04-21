Thursday, April 21, 2022

If you “weren’t born in Texas but you got here as fast as you could and now you don’t know what grows in our Texas heat,” Fossil Creek Tree Farm and Nursery (7744 Blue Mound Rd, 817-306-7111) can help. Owner Josh Richards, a certified Texas nursery professional and licensed irrigation expert, hosts the free class New to Texas Gardening 10am-11am. Learn to navigate the clay soil, rock, weather, and wind challenges and learn about soil preparation and the flowers, plants, and trees that can thrive in our area. Register on EventBrite.com.

Friday, April 22, 2022

Do you enjoy staged readings of thought-provoking plays and participating in group discussions? If so, meet up with the Play Reading Club at Theatre Arlington (305 W Main St, 817-275-7661) at 7:30pm for a reading of American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown and stay for a discussion with the cast and director Ken’Ja L Brown. The play is about “an estranged biracial couple [who] must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained and appears to be missing following a traffic stop incident. With unrelentingly high tension on every level — maternal, marital, societal — the audience is on the edge of their seat while this couple tries to find out what has happened to their son.” Tickets are $15 at TheatreArlington.org.

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Centered along Magnolia Avenue from 8th Avenue to S Main Street, the Near Southside’s annual ArtsGoggle festival (@ArtsGoggle) hosts 21 blocks of art, eats, and drinks available for purchase, plus entertainment and live music, from noon to 10pm. This pedestrian-friendly event is free to attend. Visitors are invited to park their cars and rediscover this revitalized urban district by Trinity Metro transit, foot, or bicycle, including Fort Worth Bike Sharing bikes. For more information, visit ArtsGoggle.org.

Sunday, April 24, 2022

In celebration of Earth Month, the EarthX 2022 Expo is back at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (650 S Griffin St, Dallas, 214-310-1200) 11am-6pm Fri, 10am-6pm Sat, and 10am-3pm today. The expo features Jaws the Sloth, live musical performances, DIY seed bombs, face painting, stilt walkers, and more. This event is free to attend. Register at EventBrite.com.

Monday, April 25, 2022

Take a walk along the Trinity River Trailhead at Edwards Ranch at Clearfork (4801 Edwards Ranch Rd, 817-975-2886) with photographer Edgar Miller of Edgar Miller Images at the Bird & Nature Class 6pm-7:30pm. During this free “photowalk,” Miller will teach you tips and techniques for capturing great pictures of birds, wildlife, and other natural features of the river. This free event is rain or shine, except for thunderstorms, so check the forecast. It is recommended that you bring a camera with a telephoto zoom lens. Register at EventBrite.com.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Weatherford College Theatre presents The Good Doctor by Neil Simon at 7:30pm in the Marjorie Alkek Fine Arts Center (239 College Park Dr, Weatherford, 817-594-5471). “A combination of Neil Simon and Chekhov, The Good Doctor, a comedy with music, is, by turns, charming, hilarious, sad, and touching. It centers around a writer who speaks to the audience and shares his writing with them throughout one day. He presents them with a plethora of scenes: Some are from his childhood, others are from his family and friends, and still others are his own life experiences. The audience meets various characters, all of whom are immediately relatable and strikingly human.” Doors open at 7pm, and admission is free.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

On the last Wednesday of the month at 8pm, Andrew O’Brien “morphs into a human jukebox in front of your very ears” at Andrew, Dear Sings Songs for You at MASS (1002 S Main St, @MASSFW). According to the folks at MASS, it’s a four-part process: 1.) go to MASS, 2.) scan the QR code to access the song list, 3.) choose the song that you want Andrew to absolutely crush for you, and 4.) sit back and enjoy a beverage as the beautiful sounds wash over you. There is no cost to attend.