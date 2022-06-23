Thursday June 23, 2022

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s Concerts in the Garden continues this week at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160) 8:15pm Thu-Sun. Shows include Classical Mystery Tour tonight, the music of Pink Floyd Fri, and Star Wars & Beyond Sat-Sun. Tickets start at $25 at FWSymphony.org/CITG.

Friday June 24, 2022

In honor of the 50th anniversary of John Wayne’s 1972 film The Cowboys this year, John Wayne: An American Experience (2501 Rodeo Plz, 682-224-0956), a museum and retail store in the Stockyards, is celebrating with a three-day festival that includes two days of outdoor screenings with proceeds benefiting the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. Directed by Mark Rydell, The Cowboys is “a gritty coming-of-age Western” about a rancher (Wayne) forced to hire schoolboys to help drive his herd to market more than 400 miles away while being trailed by a gang of rustlers. The film will be screened on the lawn of the Livestock Exchange Building (131 E Exchange Av, 817-822-5219) tonight and 8:15pm Sat with live music before each screening by Red Iron Push Friday and Aurora Bleu Saturday. Adult tickets are $20, and children’s are $10 at JohnWayne.com/Experience.

Saturday June 25, 2022

After two years of virtual events, Trinity Pride Festival is back with a one-day, in-person, family-friendly celebration 3pm-10pm Sat at Magnolia Green Park (1201 Lipscomb St, @TrinityPrideFW), featuring artisan vendors, food trucks, and live music from local queer artists and bands, plus interactive programming for youth in the cooling tent. There is no cost to attend.

Sunday June 26, 2022

At 8:30pm Thu thru tonight, Ballet Concerto presents its 40th Annual Summer Dance Concert at The Shops at Clearfork (5188 Monahans Av, Fort Worth, 817-985-3773). “See the magic of Luis Montero’s Bolero come to life in a performance that blends ballet and flamenco dance.” Admission is free, but reserved seating is available. Single table seats are $50, and tables for four or eight are $250 or $550, respectively, at BalletConcerto.com.

Monday June 27, 2022

In celebration of its upcoming anniversary, Dan’s Silverleaf (103 Industrial St, Denton, 940-808-0008) is serving up a two-day 20th Anniversary Throwdown featuring a who’s who of artists who have shaped the club’s vibe over the years. The lineup starting at noon on Sunday includes 2BC, Centro-matic (who will also livestream their show), the Baptist Generals, Isaac Hosking & The Glass Mountain Orchestra, Record Hop, RTB2, Slobberbone, and Turdells. Tickets are $30 at Prekindle.com. Then tonight, starting at 7pm, see Daniel Markham, Pinebox Serenade, and Spooky Folk. Tickets are $15 at Prekindle.com.

Tuesday June 28, 2022

Now thru Sun, Sep 4, see Disney Art from Private Collections 10am-5pm Tue-Sat and 1pm-5pm Sun at the Arlington Museum of Art (201 W Main St, 817-275-4600). The walls will be filled with the worlds and characters of three of Walt Disney Animation Studio’s “most talented and prolific artists”: Frank Thomas, Ollie Johnston, and Andreas Deja. There’ll be more than 80 years of “original and historic animation sketches, character studies, and concept drawings from Disney classics and deep cuts,” including Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, The Lion King, The Princess and the Frog, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Rescuers, The Little Mermaid, and many more. Tickets start at $5 at ArlingtonMuseum.org.

Wednesday June 29, 2022

At noon, 3pm, or 7pm daily, meet up with Fort Worth Crawling (131 E Exchange Av, 833-664-7249) for the Stockyards History Tour Pub Crawl. As you “crawl” with beer in hand, an expert local guide will share “unknown” stories about Fort Worth and Texas. “Learn the history they left out in eighth-grade social studies class and meet fellow travelers from around the globe while visiting different bars.” Tickets are $39.99 for a dry run (without drinks) and $64.99 for a non-dry tour (four draft beers included) at FortWorthCrawling.com. You must be 21 or older to attend.