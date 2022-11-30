Wednesday November 30

Given their Arlington roots, it was a sure bet that the controversial Pantera celebration/reunion show would eventually make its way to North Texas. Without Abbott brothers Vinnie Paul on drums and guitarist Dimebag Darrell, the hypersensitive local super-fans close to the Abbott camp have been crying, “How dare they?!” and “They should call it a tribute because it’s not the real band!” Well, guys, you apparently won’t be there, so the rest of us can call it whatever we like. For me, it’s a chance to see two members of the band’s classic lineup, vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, playing the music that they/we love with two big names — guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante — filling in for the dearly departed brothers (R.I.P.). Dates for the North American tour were just announced, and Pantera will open for Metallica at Jerryworld (AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, 817-892-4000) on Fri, Aug 18, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, but if you join the Metallica fan club, you can buy presale tickets today. Sign up at Metallica.com/MetClub.

Thursday December 1

As part of the 2022-2023 season of Broadway at the Bass, the touring company for the Lincoln Center production of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady will perform at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, 817-212-4280) this week. Enjoy classic songs like “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “The Rain in Spain” as the story of young Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins, the linguistics professor set on changing her into a “proper lady,” unfolds. See each transform the other at 7:30pm nightly thru Sat and at 1:30pm Sat-Sun. Tickets start at $61 at Basshall.com/MyFairLady.

Friday December 2

Ben Salez is a familiar face in the local music scene. You might know him from the old days at Joe’s Garage, where he was head of security, or more recently at the door of The Rail. He even handled VIP check-in at our last El Fuerte Taco Fest. Due to recent health issues, Ben has been struggling to get by. To lend a hand, the metal community is doing what metal does: hosting a benefit show. Starting at 7pm, Blackhorse, who is back in the saddle celebrating 50 years as a band, will play with Life of Scars, Headbanger, and Scum Scunge at The Rail Club DFW (3101 Joyce Dr, 817-386-4309) — now under new ownership. Again. Admission is $10, with proceeds benefiting the Salez family.

Saturday December 3

Anime Frontier hits the Fort with three days of cosplay, screenings, special guest meet-and-greets, and panel discussions showcasing the latest in Japanese anime and manga entertainment at the Fort Worth Convention Center (1201 Houston St, 817-392-2588). Special screenings include Yuki Kajiura’s live concert film Parade (5pm Sat) and a sneak preview of the action film Shin Ultraman (1pm Sun) ahead of its nationwide release in January. Join the fun 10am-10pm Fri, 8am-10pm Sat, and 10am-4pm Sun. Daily badges are $43-$48, while three-day passes are $60 at AnimeFrontier.com/Badges.

Sunday December 4

North Texas magician Will Baffle is bringing his Show of Wonders to Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390) at 1pm and 3pm. Baffle combines comedy, illusion, and other “amazing acts of skill” in a family-friendly format that the whole gang can enjoy. Tickets are $25 at WillBaffle.com.

Monday December 5

The 2021 film Free Renty: Lanier v. Harvard tells the story of Tamara Lanier, who is suing Harvard University over photographs of her great-great-grandfather Renty, an enslaved African-American man. A Harvard professor commissioned the photos in 1850 to prove the superiority of the white race. “The images remain emblematic of America’s failure to acknowledge the cruelty of slavery, the racist science that supported it, and the white supremacy that continues to infect our society today.” At 6pm, see a free screening of the movie at the UNT University Union (1155 Union Cir, Denton, 940-565-3805) as part of its Arthouse Film Series.

Tuesday December 6

