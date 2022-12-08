It’s crunch time, people. With all the supply chain problems this year, online purchases may or may not make it to your abode in time. Besides, it’s always best to #KeepItLocal when you can. Small businesses of every category have great options for your consideration. Here are some selections from some of our sections, with clever titles because that’s how we roll.

Retail Therapy

If you need a fresh cut or beard trim before the holidays are in full swing, make an appointment as soon as possible with local shops like Aaron’s on 7th (3402 W 7th St, 817-984-1062), The Cutting Room Barber Salon (1306 May St, Ste 100, 682-250-4451), or Novak Hair Studios (250 W Lancaster Av, Ste 110, 817-592-4247). While there, pick up some beauty products, gift cards, or personal care sets for the well-coiffed people in your life.

From funky finds to rare estate pieces, great jewelry can be found in local small businesses not just national retailers. Check out the selections at Hurst Gold & Silver (803 W Pipeline Rd, 817-282-0223), Southwest Gold & Silver (5124 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-735-1451), or Sovereign Jewelry Company (207 S Jennings Av, 817-885-7848) for something shiny.

Sports & Recreation

The sportsman in your life will be happy you hunted down a local deal at Defender Outdoors (2900 Shotts St, 817-935-8377), Defiant Arms (5200 Denton Hwy, Ste 20, Haltom City, 817-393-7738), or Marksman Firearms (8100 Rendon Bloodworth Rd, Mansfield, 817-453-8680). You could also take them to the gun show. (Did you just make a fist and point to your biceps? Yeah, me too.) The Lone Star Gun Show is coming to Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, 817-392-7469) Sat-Sun Dec 17-18.

Local sportsball is happening all over town this holiday season, starting on the hardwood with the Simmons Bank Showdown this Sunday at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9000), where TCU will take on bitter crosstown rivals SMU and UTA will battle Texas State. Tickets start at $16 at DickiesArena.com. Plus, kids’ tickets are only $5 with an adult ticket purchase.

Professional men’s lacrosse is back, too. Panther City Lacrosse Club faces off against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Friday, the Colorado Mammoth on Sat, Dec 18, and the Vancouver Warriors on Sat, Feb 11. Tickets are $24 at PantherCityLax.com but are 50% off for a limited time.

Drinks on You!

From coffee and juice to beer and booze, local options abound. Give the caffeine addict in your life something different than the Seattle-based bender they’ve been on by introducing them to Ol’ South Pancake House (1509 S University Dr, 817-336-0311) or White Rhino Coffee bags or gift items. For the more health-conscious folks on your list, check out the deals at Juice Junkies (925 Foch St, 817-885-7775).

Along with bottles of premium spirits for the gifting, a couple local distilleries are serving up whole booze-infused desserts. Silver Star Spirits (1734 E El Paso St, Ste 130, 817-841-2837) makes seasonal pies with its 1849 Straight Bourbon. Pecan pies are $40, and sweet potato pies are $30 at SilverSpirits.com. At BENDT Distilling Co. (225 S Charles St, 214-814-0545), its famous whiskey bundt cakes are $45 at BendtDistillingCo.com.

#MAF22: Local Music Christmas

For arts and music gift ideas, check out next week’s Big Ticket column in our year-end music edition. This special issue is also where you’ll learn who won our 2022 Music Awards. Find out before the masses and see a free show at our Music Awards Ceremony on Sunday at the Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500). For more information, see the ad in our Music section (pg. 42).