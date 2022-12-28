Wednesday 28, 2022

Every Wednesday from 6:30pm to 9:30pm, the Grady Spears Wednesday Night Dinner takes place at Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, 817-923-8000), featuring a four-course meal. Tonight’s menu includes the Lazy Susan (pan de campo with arugula, smoked bacon, and roasted tomatoes), family-style greens (Fort Brewery house salad with fried quail eggs), and Fort Cornbread with honeyed butter. For your main course, you have your choice of Bodark-beef ribeye, chicken-fried steak, or a vegetable plate, each with fall vegetable sides. For dessert, it’s fried pies or apple crisp. Tickets are $45-65 on Eventbrite.com.

Thursday 29, 2022

Tonight is the monthly Flight Night at WineHaus (1628 Park Place Av, 817-887-9101) with three sparkling wines that might be perfect for New Year’s Eve. Take them for a test drive and then stock up!

Friday 30, 2022

In other unrelated booze news, the Revolver Brewhouse and Beer Garden at Texas Live (1650 Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, 817-852-6688) is hosting the Fire Grounds Mango Coffee Blonde Beer Release Party at 6pm. Admission is $10 at the door and includes one pint of the new beer, games, live music, Revolver swag, and more. Proceeds are benefiting the nonprofits Next Rug and the Krodle Foundation, plus the Dallas Firefighters’ Museum.

Saturday 31, 2022

Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390) wants you to get Cheek to Cheek for New Year’s Eve. Performers Sharon Owens and Steve Leed will be singing Prohibition-era classics in the style of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Tickets are $65 per person at DowntownCowtown.com and include a Champagne toast at midnight. If you come dressed to impress in the style of the period, you’ll receive discounts on your cocktails all evening.

Sunday 1, 2023

At 7:30pm Wed-Thu, 8:30pm Fri-Sat, and 3pm Sun now thru Sun, Jan 8, Stage West (821 W Vickery Blvd, 817-784-9378) presents Handle with Care, a romantic comedy about a young Israeli woman on vacation with her grandmother in the states when “the unthinkable happens” and she is stranded at a hotel on Christmas Eve with a strange man. Tickets are $42.50 at StageWest.org.

Monday 2, 2023

Daily from 10am to 8pm thru Sun, Jan 8, Tanger Outlets (15853 N Fwy, 817-464-5400) offers a Holiday Bundle of Fun. Each $100 pack provides $37 in savings and includes four tickets to Lightscape at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160), plus one $25 Visa gift card, a Tanger coupon book with $600 in savings, and a tote bag filled with holiday swag. Sweet!

Tuesday 3, 2023

At 5pm, you and one of your 7- to 17-year-old kiddos can attend Parent & Child: A Pizza Party at Central Market Cooking School (4651 W Fwy, 817-989-4700), where you two will learn to make pizza dough from scratch, create a pizza sauce, then form and top your own family pie. Also learn about calzones and cannolis. Tickets are $50 per person on Eventbrite.com.