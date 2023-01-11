1.) At 5:30pm Tue, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-989-5060) hosts its annual Bulls’ Night Out Rodeo Pre-Party, featuring live music, food from Heim Barbecue, and craft cocktails by Pop-Up Bar. The party is free for Carter Society members with a rodeo ticket purchase of $45. Non-members can purchase party tickets for $50 or a pre-party/rodeo ticket package for $95. To become a member, call today.

2.) Learn to cook “updated” Southern classics, including the fried chicken pictured here, at the Central Market Cooking School at Central Market (4651 W Fwy, 817-989-4700) on Fri, Jan 20, at 6:30pm. You will work with a small team of other adults (21 and up), poaching shrimp in a spicy sauce, frying tea-brined chicken, making a light version of cheese grits, and learning to create a flaky pie dough suitable for a variety of desserts. At the end of the class, you’ll enjoy the meal you just made with a complimentary glass of wine. Tickets are $70 per person on Eventbrite.com.

3.) Every Tuesday evening, hosts Sapphire Tailar and Amyy Muah serve up Twisted Tuesdays at Club Reflection (604 S Jennings Av, 817-870-8867). This drag night begins at 11pm and includes “a rotating cast of queens” and drink specials all night long. Club Reflection also has karaoke 9pm-2am on Sundays. For more information, find the club on Facebook.

4.) While Four Seasons Farmers Market is no longer hosting events at Tanger, you can visit them up the road in Watauga. The market is located on a large parking lot facing the main highway (US-377) next to the Lifestyle University. Watauga Famers Market (7300 Denton Hwy,972-884-0680) is open 10am-2pm every Sunday. For more info, visit FourSeasonsMarkets.com.

5.) Every Saturday at 8pm, Red Goose Saloon (306 Houston St, 817-332-4343) hosts Cowtown Cabaret, winner of the Weekly’s Best Of 2022 award for burlesque show. Inspired by “Hell’s Half Acre and the debaucherous past of downtown Fort Worth,” The Best Little Saloon Show in Texas is an immersive adult dinner theater show hosted by Delilah DuBois. Tickets start at $20 on Eventbrite.com. Dinner is available but not included with the ticket price.

6.) Every Wednesday from 6:30pm to 9:30pm, the Grady Spears Wednesday Night Dinner takes place at Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, 817-923-8000), featuring a four-course meal that includes the Lazy Susan (pan de campo with arugula, smoked bacon, and roasted tomatoes), family-style greens (Fort Brewery house salad with fried quail eggs), and Fort Cornbread with honeyed butter. For your main course, you choose Bodark-beef ribeye, chicken-fried steak, or a vegetable plate, each with fall vegetable sides. For dessert, it’s fried pies or apple crisp. Tickets are $45-65 on Eventbrite.com.

7.) Chuckwagon Chef Buck Reams and Outlaw Chef Terry Chandler will cook up an authentic cowboy meal in the heart of Sundance Square (420 Main St, 817-222-1111) at 3pm Sat as part of the Sundance Square Chuckwagon Cookout. For $150 per person, enjoy live country music and a menu that includes a cowboy salad and Mexican shrimp cocktail, followed by beef tenderloin, green-chili cream corn, mashed potatoes, sourdough bread, and pan de campo. For dessert, it’s bread pudding with a whiskey sauce. A complimentary glass of beer or wine is included, and a cash bar for your other imbibing needs is available. For tickets, visit DFWI.org/do/chuckwagon-cookout.

8.) This Thursday or Thu, Feb 9, il Modo at the Kimpton Harper Hotel (714 Main St, 817-332-7200) serves up a Pasta Making Class. At 7pm, get your hands dirty by learning about the history and processes of pasta-making and leave with pasta and a recipe card in hand. Classes are around 1.5 hours, and the cost is $70 per person on Eventbrite.com.