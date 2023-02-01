Thursday February 2, 2023

Do ya think Punxsutawney Phil — or Gary the Groundhog, in this case — is gonna come out and see his shadow? That’s right, woodchuck-chuckers. It’s Groundhog Day! Those looking to enjoy “the true excitement of a large squirrel predicting the weather” should head to the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn at Grandscape (5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, 972-668-2222). From 6pm to 8pm, guests are invited to participate in a top hat-decorating contest, make themed kids’ crafts, and take photos with Gary.

Also, in celebration of its 30th anniversary, Groundhog Day is back in theaters today and Sunday in 4K Ultra HD. For times and locations, visit FathomEvents.com. Given the current weather conditions, the ol’ fiance and I will probably watch it at home.

Friday February 3, 2023

At 6pm, head to Fort Worth Axe Factory (220 Sylvania Av, Ste 110, 682-499-6639) for its Fifth Anniversary Celebration. This customer appreciation event will include axe throwing (of course), plus a live DJ and trivia all night with prizes. Every 30 minutes from 6pm ’til midnight, there will be drawings for raffle prizes, including axes, knives, throwing lessons, and more. Attendees will receive one raffle ticket for every $5 spent throughout the evening. A few snacks and refreshments will be available, but you are also welcome to BYOB refreshments from neighboring Martin House Brewery. To reserve a lane, visit FortWorthAxeFactory.com.

Saturday February 4, 2023

From 7pm to 11:30pm, Poo Live Crew — winner for best tribute artist in last year’s Music Awards — hosts The Blowout: Part Deuce at Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500). This second annual event promises to be a “nonstop, action-packed series of interactive multi-genre musical medleys split by short comedic videos with zero downtime in the show.” New tribute band the Queens of Country will open. Tickets are $22 on Eventbrite.com.

Sunday February 5, 2023

Local boutique the Roadrunner Stop (5301 White Settlement Rd, TheRoadRunnerStop.ecwid.com) has teamed up with the Rabbit Hole (3237 White Settlement Rd, 817-744-7160) to host the pub’s monthly pop-up market. The February Rabbit Hole Roundup will include drink specials, food trucks, and Valentine’s Day shopping opportunities from noon to 5pm. There is no cover.

Monday February 6, 2023

Bru City (13000 Trinity Blvd, Euless, 817-510-6485), the craft-beer bottle shop inside a convenience store, also sells fine wine, imported cigars, gas, and Famous Joe’s Pizza, plus they put on tastings and other events. You can grab pints inside, eat, shop, or nab a growler in the drive-thru. On Mondays at 6pm, Bru City hosts Murf’s Trivia (@MurfsTrivia) with categories like entertainment, Nerd Alert, and potluck. There are prizes to be won, and it’s always free to play.

Tuesday February 7, 2023

This evening is the opening night of Unchain My Heart: The Music of Ray Charles at Casa Mañana (3101 W Lancaster Av, 817-332-2272). Ray Charles pioneered the genre of soul music during the 1950s, combining blues, country, gospel, jazz, R&B, and rock to create groundbreaking hits such as “Unchain My Heart,” “I’ve Got a Woman,” and “What’d I Say.” Suitable for most audiences, this musical runs Tue-Sat at various times thru Sat, Feb 18. Tickets start at $65 at CasaManana.org.

Wednesday February 8, 2023

In celebration of Galentine’s Day 2023, Lost Oak Winery (8101 County Rd 802, Burleson, 817-426-6625) is hosting Sassy Cassie’s Chocolates (@SassyCassiesChocolate) for a special class from 5pm to 7pm. “Together we will learn to make four coco bombs and enjoy wines and spirits.” Tickets are $45 per person on Eventbrite.com. (For fans of Parks & Rec, you already know what Galentine’s is. The rest of you? Read about it in this week’s ATE DAY8 a Week column in Eats & Drinks.)