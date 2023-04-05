1.) Starting at 10am Sun, Anderson Distillery & Grill (400 S Oak St, Ste 100, Roanoke, 817-203-0623) is offering $5 mimosas and $7 champagne cocktails along with its regular breakfast menu items. For $13, try the banana split waffle, which includes a chocolate chip or plain waffle with bananas, berries, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a side of meat and fried potatoes. Meat choices are bacon, ham, sausage patties, or jalapeno sausage links. For more ideas, visit AndersonDistillery.com/Menu.

2.) The annual Napa-style wine country Easter brunch is back this year at CRÚ (5188 Marathon Av, 817-737-9463) 10am-3pm Sun. Special menu offerings will be available, including avocado toast with heirloom cherry tomatoes; smoked salmon deviled egg toast; goat cheese beignets; and popular items like Crab Cake Benedict. Indulge in butter-toasted lemon pound cake, Key lime cheesecake, or chocolate lava cake for dessert. There are also wine discounts and $6 Bellini Ciprianis and mimosas. Three-course brunch meals are $38 per person. Dinner specials are available a la carte.

3.) The folks at Horny Toad Cafe & Bar (5812 N I-35, Denton, 940-383-2150) invite you to “saddle up and ride into flavor country this Easter Sunday at our legendary Southern Grandma’s Easter Brunch Buffet.” This year, start with a breakfast of pecan-crusted French toast, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, applewood bacon, and smoked sausage. If lunch is what’s on your mind, start with classic deviled eggs and a mixed field greens salad, then move on to chicken-and-broccoli casserole, bourbon brown sugar-glazed ham, and herb-roasted pork loin. Side options include au gratin potatoes, braised collard greens and kale, honey-glazed carrots, and truffle mac ’n’ cheese. Save room for coconut cream pie, pineapple upside-down cake, and Texas double-chocolate cake. The cost is $17.99 per adult and $8.99 for kids (3-10).

4.) In the heart of the Near Southside, Lili’s Bistro (1310 W Magnolia Av, 817-877-0700) offers its Holiday Piano Brunch 10:30am-2:30pm Sun. For starters, try the gorgonzola fries or fried dill pickle spears. Brunch items include breakfast sliders, breakfast tacos, Crab Benedict, smoked salmon scramble, Texas steak ’n’ eggs, and veggie frittatas, all served with potato hash and fruit. Generally, the price is $12-22, but there are a couple of bigger ticket items as well, including roasted lamb loin ($44) and tenderloin medallions with eggs ($42). To reserve a table, visit LilisBistro.com/Reservations.

5.) From 11am to 3pm Sun, Omni Hotel Fort Worth (130 Houston St, 817-535-6664) hosts its annual Easter Brunch on the second level with locally sourced items in a decadent buffet setting with fun stuff for the kids, including an activity station, egg hunt, petting zoo, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Cold selections include a smoked duck salad, deviled eggs with crispy chipotle-maple bacon, spinach salad, lemon shrimp, seafood ceviche, and salmon gravlax on ice. As for entrees, enjoy the chef’s carving station with honey-baked Paris ham, bourbon honey-smoked brisket, pan-seared salmon, and Texas Spice-rubbed chicken. The cost is $76 for adults, $40 for children (6-12), and complimentary for kids 5 and under. Reservations are required at OpenTable.com (Cast Iron). Seatings are available in 45-minute increments. For full descriptions, including the sides and desserts offered, visit bit.ly/34zPryN.

6.) Though usually closed on Sundays, Silver Fox Steakhouse (1651 S University Dr, 817-332-9060), is inviting guests to an exclusive Easter Sunday Brunch 11am-4pm Sun. The regular menu will be available, but a specialty item is also offered. The Roasted Beef Tenderloin Benedict is $60 and includes a poached egg with hollandaise, asparagus, and fingerling potatoes in addition to the delicious beef. Drink specials include a Tito’s Bloody Mary for $18 and a mimosa for $12. For reservations, call the restaurant or visit SilverFoxCafe.com.

7.) The new kid in town, Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange St, Ste 200, Tannahills.com), is kicking off its first Easter with a Gospel Brunch & Social Sunday and then every Sunday thereafter. The lounge opens at 11am, brunch begins at noon, and then a live performance by gospel band Linny Nance & The Network begins at 12:30pm. Brunch menu items include blistered tomato-and-basil strata, pecan-smoked Easter ham, herb-roasted leg of lamb, hot smoked salmon, and more. Tickets are $40 plus 20% gratuity, excluding alcohol, on Eventbrite.com.

8.) Join Toro Toro (200 Main St, Ste B, 817-975-9895) for Easter Brunch 10am-2pm Sun, featuring food stations with a Pan-Latin flair by Chef Jonathan Esparza. The appetizer station will include a customized salad bar, a shrimp agua chile cocktail, a zucchini tiradito, and prime beef tenderloin tiradito with truffle aioli, shimeji mushrooms, garlic chips, Fresno chiles, and chipotle ponzu sauce. On the grill, there will be beef anticuchos, grilled street corn, and flatiron steak. Specialties presented will be arepas, crab-and-shrimp enchiladas, fruit and seasonal cheeses, and waffles with berries or bacon, plus dark chocolate Grand Crus ganache Easter eggs. Prices start at $75 per person. Reservations are required at ToroToroFortWorth.com.