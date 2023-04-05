Wednesday April 5, 2023

It’s almost Easter weekend. What, you didn’t know? The Fort is currently draped in all sorts of pastels, including everyone’s favorite shades of pink — blush and bashful a la Steel Magnolias — and egg hunts are everywhere. Whether you’re celebrating “religulously” with the Baptists, Catholics, Methodists, Pagans, or the unaffiliated group of your choosing or just enjoying the kitschiness of the spring season, there are a lot of events to check out in North Texas.

There’s still time to drag your kids out for photos with the Easter Bunny. Make the outdoorsy person in your family happy at the same time by hitting the Cabela’s in Fort Worth (12901 Cabela Dr, 817-337-2400) or the Bass Pro Shop in Grapevine (2501 Bass Pro Dr, 972-724-2018). He or she can shop for sporting goods at the same time. Plus, there is a giant aquarium that takes up the whole front of the store at the Grapevine location. Bonus! Packages start at $15 and include one complimentary print. Reserve a timeslot now at Cabelas.com/Easter.

Thursday April 6, 2023

Who says the kids have all the Easter fun? Head to Old City Park (1717 Gano St, Dallas, 214-421-5141) 6pm-8pm for an Adult Easter Egg Hunt. Along with games and music, enjoy hunting for eggs filled with tickets and prizes especially for the grown folk. This event is free to attend, but let them know you’re coming at Form.JotForm.com/230805092824050. It’s also BYOB, as in bringing your own booze and baskets.

Friday April 7, 2023

The collection of shops at 3400 Bernie Anderson in West Fort Worth, known as The Market at Ridglea (817-744-8630), features 70 local retailers. This is the perfect spot to do any last-minute shopping for Easter basket filler. If you’re there from 4pm to 6pm today, you can update your profile pic with an #EasterBunnySelfie. There is no cost to pose with the fun fella. There is also a Dolly Parton mural you should check out.

Saturday April 8, 2023

Owner Amanda Pastusek and her sister Kathryn Longbottom make up the two-woman food display outfit called The Art of Grazing (2740 Lipscomb St, 817-918-9900). Known for catering events all around Fort Worth, they also host classes occasionally. At 10am, there is an hour-long Kids’ Easter Class costing $30 per child (6 and up). The class is hands-on, and attendees will make Easter charcuterie boxes with dipped Strawberry “carrots,” edible candy egg nests, bunny brie, and more. “Things might get a tiny bit messy, so save those pretty Easter clothes for the next day.” There are only a few spots left, so register ASAP at TheArtofGrazingFW.com.

Sunday April 9, 2023

With Resurrection Day upon us, think about catching up with your mom and them at the Easter services at their church. Be a good kid for once. Afterward (or instead), head to Easter brunch somewhere fancy. We have some suggestions, eight of them in fact, in our ATE DAY8 a Week column in this issue.

Monday April 10, 2023

With nothing else to do and another Monday workday under my belt, I’m going to check out a new seasonal movie in the hopes of adding it to my annual roster. Jo Koy starred in and wrote the comedic film Easter Sunday about a standup comic/struggling actor driving north for a family Easter celebration and who instead winds up running all over Northern California trying to save his cousin from a bunch of gangsters. Our review of its theatrical release in 2021 was not favorable, but I’m still game. I will simply drink a lot of wine during my home screening via the Roku channel, and it will make it all better. Happy Day After!

Tuesday April 11, 2023

If you don’t make it out to an Easter egg hunt this weekend, you can still get out there and ramp up those allergies at another spring event. The East Berry Branch of the Fort Worth Public Library (4300 E Berry St, 817-392-5470) is hosting Let’s Go Fly a Kite. At this free event, families will learn about ideal kite-flying conditions and how to fly them. Complimentary kites for decorating and taking home are available while supplies last. There is no cost to attend.