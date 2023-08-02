Brandi Beckwith founded Witchy Bazaar six years ago with two simple goals in mind: to scoot as much money as possible to vendors and performers and to combat negative stereotypes around Wicca and other neo-pagan beliefs. Beckwith is partnering with The Cicada (1002 S Main St) to offer recurring Witchy Bazaar markets featuring outdoor booths, bands, and public speakers, and the first collaborative event launches Saturday.

The markets give “magical folks a chance to proudly vend and remove stigmas,” Beckwith said. “Fort Worth’s culture is diverse, and those with the loudest voice and deepest pockets aren’t the only ones setting up shop. Post-COVID markets have been bizarre to navigate, but as people feel more comfortable and community-driven, we felt it was time to also emerge from the shadows of observation and rest.”

The Saturday date was chosen to closely align with Celtic fire festivals, alternately known as Greater Sabbats. Witchy Bazaar is not strictly Wiccan or aligned with any organized religion, but the merch on sale will largely be Wiccan, Beckwith said. The Infamists, Siamese Hips, Chief Swiftwater, and Ex-Regrets will perform Saturday.

After enduring several weeks of Mercy Culture Church bozos running an anti-LGBTQ+ market along Magnolia, it’s refreshing to see an outlet whose vendors just want to sell cool shit and do not discriminate. Do these witches know how to cast a “don’t be a dick” spell? We might know a pastor who could use it.