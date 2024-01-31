4 Ya Soul has a very active February. Catch them at Club Ritzy’s (1201 Oakland Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-888-3360) 9pm Sat; the Freeman Cafe (2626 Commerce St, Dallas, 214-377-9893) 10pm Fri, Feb 9; Knockouts Sports Bar (6730 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth, 817-782-9849) 7pm Sun, Feb 25; and Legends Bar & Grill (7120 S Fwy, Fort Worth, 817-551-3922) 9pm Thu, Feb 29.

Matthew Broyles of folk outfit Ah Pook the Destroyer has some shows coming under his solo moniker. The Matthew Show is playing a free gig at Truck Yard Alliance (3101 Prairie Vista Dr, Fort Worth, 877-221-3936) 8pm Sat and at BENDT Distilling Company (225 S Charles St, Lewisville, 214-814-0545) 6pm Fri, Feb 9. Broyles’ Show will also entertain the crowd during tours at Texas Distillery (1734 E El Paso St, Ste 130, Fort Worth, 817-841-2837) 3pm Sat, Feb 17. Tours start at $35 at SilverStarSpirits.com.

Cory Cross is spreading his brand of country all over North Texas this month with several solo and full-band shows, starting solo at Culpepper’s (309 I-30 Frontage Rd, Rockwall, 469-965-9300) 6pm-9pm Thu; The Bar at Bowie House (3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, 855-683-4092) Thu, Feb 8; or in the Bourbon & Shine Room at Birdie’s Social Club (2736 W 6th St, Fort Worth, 817-888-8914) Fri, Feb 16. For the Cory Cross Band experience, head to Double Wide (3510 Commerce St, Dallas, 469-872-0191) 8:30pm Fri, Feb 23, or The Rustic (3656 Howell St, Dallas, 214-730-0596) 7:30pm-9pm Thu, Feb 29. These shows are all free except for Double Wide, where admission will be $15 and where Stefanie Joyce and Nathan Mongol Wells will also perform.

There’s free live music at Central Market-Fort Worth on a regular basis. Is it because “our” location is just awesome? Not so much. Apparently, all the CMs host shows. Who knew? Charles Minton Gaby, that’s who. He plays the Plano store (320 Coit Rd, 469-241-8300) 5pm-8pm Fri, Feb 16.

Goisagi has a performance at the free Lunar New Year Celebration at the North Oak Cliff Library (302 W 10th St, Dallas, 214-670-7555) 11am Sat, Feb 10. They will also be part of Local Music Video Night, a free event showcasing local artists’ videos, at Top Ten Records (338 Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, 214-942-7595) 7pm-9pm Sun, Feb 18.

The GO-GO Rillas have dubbed this month “Fuzzy February” and have two shows coming up. First up is the annual Prof Fuzz 63 birthday show — oh, I get the “fuzzy” part now — at Growl Records (509 E Abram St, Arlington, 682-252-7639) 8pm Fri. Admission is $10. Then, those crazy apes will play the free Mardi Gras Party at 4 Kahunas (506 E Division St, Ste 160, Arlington, 682-276-6097) 8pm Sat, Feb 10.

J/O/E & DJ LazyTapez, along with Darstar, GrandElusion, Volume Creep, and Yellow Belly, will perform at the Four-Year Anniversary Party at Dr. Jeckyll’s Beer Lab (2420 W Park Row Dr, Pantego, 817-274-7405) 6pm Sat, Feb 10. This free event will feature special beer releases and food vendors, too. Join the fun 1pm-midnight.

Smart folkie Keegan McInroe told us he’s playing with pianistic pop stylist Katie Robertson and bluesman James Hinkle & Friends at the Winter Invitational at Tulips FTW (112 St Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) 6pm Sat. Other guest performers include Simone Nicole, Sean Russell, Terry Rasor, Big Cliff, Simon Flory, Njia Kee, Hannah Owens, YesKushKnox, and more. Tickets are $10 at SeeTickets.us.

Speaking of Simone Nicole, she’s very busy the rest of the month, too. The folk songstress and Timlightyear are special guests at the Vintage Yell show at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) 9pm-midnight Sat, Feb 10. Admission is $10. Her free gigs are at Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth, 817-923-8000) 1pm-4pm Sun, Feb 11; Gemelle (4400 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, 817-732-9535) 11am-2pm Sun, Feb 25; and Atico (2315 N Main St, Fort Worth, 682-255-5112) 6pm-9pm Thu, Feb 29.

Metal trio Ox Combine is also hitting The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW). Their one show this month is with Inverted Candle, The Spectacle, and Sharpy 8pm Sat, Feb 10. Admission is $12.

Groovy pop artists Phantomelo are providing support twice this month. They will open for Archer Oh at Club Dada (2720 Elm St, Dallas, @DadaDallas) 7pm Thu, Feb 8 ($16 at SeeTickets.com), and for Thumpasaurus at Deep Ellum Art Co. (3200 Commerce St, Dallas, 214-697-8086) 7pm Fri, Feb 23. Tickets are $20 at Prekindle.com.

The Retrophonics have a free show with special guests Trish Garceaux and Rod Nelson at Magnolia Motor Lounge (3803 Southwest Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-3344) 9pm Thu, Feb 29.

Indie-rock singer-songwriter Cameron Smith has three upcoming gigs this month. First, he’s playing a free show as Cam Smith & The Slings at Mondo Drummers (1622 5th Av, Fort Worth, 817-832-6378) 7pm Fri, Feb 16 with the Eric Osbourne Band and Joey Kendall. He has his final free Excursions on a Wobbly Rail songwriter night at The Post at River East (2925 Race St, Fort Worth, 817-945-8890) 8pm Thu, Feb 21, with special guests Anna La Mare and more TBA. Then, he is opening solo for Great Lake Swimmers and Clem Snide at Club Dada (2720 Elm St, Dallas, @DadaDallas) 7pm Sun, Feb 25. Tickets are $20 at SeeTickets.us.

While the guys in Squeezebox Bandits will be playing around the Fort throughout the month, their next big thing is the first day of March, when they headline Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) at 8pm. Tickets start at $12 at SeeTickets.us.

Tipps and Obermiller now have a residency on the first Wednesday of every month at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) starting Feb 7. Their free Song Swap with Ben McKenzie and Lisa Smith starts at 8:30pm. Then, T&O will perform at Concerts in the Chapel along with Jana Pochop at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth 817-926-2800) 7:30pm Fri, Feb 9. Doors are at 6:30pm. Tickets are $20 at Prekindle.com.

Amanda Victoria has two free shows early in the month and one later on, with a Sofar gig in between. Along with special guest Joseph Neville, she’ll play The Bar at Bowie House (3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, 855-683-4092) 7pm-9pm Thu, then solo at Truck Yard Alliance (3101 Prairie Vista Dr, Fort Worth, 877-221-3936) 4pm-7pm Sat and Sat, Feb 24. Victoria will also perform at the Sofar Show in Oak Cliff Sat, Feb 17 — Sofar doesn’t reveal its show locations until 36 hours before the event. For $23 tickets and details as they become available, visit SofarSounds.com.

Yokyo has back-to-back gigs in mid-February, including a Valentine’s Day show, so “get ready to fall in love,” as they say. The Rumors Parties event will be in the Rose Chapel at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth 817-926-2800) 7pm Wed, Feb 14. Tickets are $10 at RumorsParties.com. The band is also playing College Night, a free event at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933), 5pm-8pm Thu, Feb 15.

Clearly, this is by no means a comprehensive list. In fact, I’m pretty sure your band is missing. (Sorry ’bout that.) For potential inclusion in the next installment of Crosstown Sounds, this one highlighting March shows (and so we can contact you for further such endeavors), please email Jennifer@FWWeekly.com.