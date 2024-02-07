Welcome to the Valentine’s edition of Night & Day. Today thru Wed, Feb 14, there are many ideas to consider. Here are some choices for every day of the week.

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Since Tina left Ike right here in North Texas, it’s apropos that we get a stop on the tour of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical. The life story of the “Queen of Rock” set to a soundtrack of her favorite hits runs today thru Sun at Bass Performance Hall (555 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280). The show is recommended for ages 14 and up. Tickets start at $82.50 at BassHall.com/Tina.

Thursday, February 8, 2024

In honor of Galentine’s Day, gather up the ladies and hit the Make & Take Workshop at Board & Brush (4620 Bryant Irvin Rd, Ste 524, Fort Worth, 817-953-0933) 6pm-7pm. Choose from various projects and colors to create a unique gift or a new piece for your home. Drinks, snacks, and vendors are included. Registration is $20 at BoardandBrush.com/FortWorth.

Friday, February 9, 2024

Friday night doesn’t seem to be as love-oriented as Saturday, but I was still able to find a couple of interesting choices. For starters, if things aren’t going well for you and your better/worse half, there’s always the free marriage conference hosted by Crossroads Church. For info on Love on Cloud Nine Simulcast Fri-Sat, visit Facebook.com/CrossroadsTX.

As for fun Friday events, artisans will turn hot glass into art at a Glass Blowing Demonstration at the February Open Studio Night at SiNaCa Studios (1013 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-899-0024) 6pm-9pm. Attending is free, but you must reserve a spot on Eventbrite.com.

Or you could attend the Love of Yoga & Chocolate at Urban Yoga (1706 8th Av, Fort Worth, 817-908-3569) 6pm-9pm for $60 per person at WellnessLiving.com and enjoy a chocolate tasting and some downward dog and cobra and half-bow and … just do it!

Saturday, February 10, 2024

With the actual holiday falling on a Wednesday, this Saturday is when the most Valentine-related festivities are happening. There are so many that we’re putting them in their own separate, not-heart-shaped box, because nothing says “I love you!” properly than when you’re saying it shoulder-to-shoulder in a crowd.

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Cowtown Coliseum (121 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-625-1025) invites you to bring your love to the Mexico en la Sangre (Mexico in Our Blood) fiesta. This celebration captures the art of charreria (Mexican rodeo), caballos bailadores (dressage or dancing horses), folklorico, and live music. Festivities begin with a special parade at 11:30am, followed by a show at 2pm. Tickets are $35 at CowtownColiseum.com.

Monday, February 12, 2024

When I asked my husband if we could go to tonight’s 7pm screening of The Princess Bride at Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, Arlington, 817-226-4400) as part of the Winter Movie Series, he simply said, “As you wish.” If you know, you know. After all, we used the wedding vows from this movie for our own. How could he refuse? Love. Twue love. Tickets are $5 on Eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Back in town with his adults-only act, Eric Eaton brings Valentine’s Eve Magic for Adults to Hyena’s Comedy Night Club (425 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-877-5233) 8pm. (Eaton’s name may be familiar. He was on the TV show Masters of Illusion.) Tickets start at $25 at Prekindle.com.

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Today is the day. I have two final suggestions for those in love and one for those saying “nope.” Take a walk, enjoy the blooms, and have a picnic 8am-5pm today or any day at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160). The garden’s on-site restaurant, Rock Springs Cafe, has baskets starting at $25 per couple. Order yours at least 24 hours in advance by emailing RockSpringsCatering@gmail.com. Garden admission is $12 per person.

Next, the UTA Planetarium (700 Planetarium Pl, Arlington, 817-272-1183) presents its annual Romancing the Stars event in which you spend an evening beneath giant, mostly dead balls of flaming gas lightyears away 6pm-8pm Fri-Sat or today. Tickets are $40 at UTA.edu/planetarium and include a pre-show reception with appetizers in the atrium at 5pm. A cash bar is available.

If you said “nope,” this last one’s for you. Fort Brewery (2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth, 817-923-8000) hosts its inaugural Anti-Valentine’s Day Bash 6pm-9pm. Enjoy $5 beer and seltzers, half-price glasses of wine, and “broken heart” pizzas while burning memories of your ex in the Fort Fire Pit.