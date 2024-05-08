Thursday, May 9, 2024

Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange St, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-900-9300) welcomes the indie-rocking Waxahatchee. Presented by KXT, the show takes place about a month before Tannahill’s big Silversun Pickups concert (Wed, Jun 12), so if you’re a KXT fan who thinks the Stockyards is just a kitschy tourist trap, this Waxahatchee gig may be a nice introduction to not only the recent addition of locals-attracting Mule Alley down East Exchange but also to the great-sounding, roomy Tannahill’s. — Anthony Mariani

Friday, May 10, 2024

Arts Fort Worth just announced that Grammy Award-winner Lyle Lovett & His Large Band will return to Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) on Tue, Oct 22, as part of the 2024-2025 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series. Tickets go on sale today at 10am. Tickets start at $66 at BassHall.com/LyleLovett.

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Fairmount Neighborhood Association is hosting its 41st annual Fairmount Tour of Historic Homes noon-5pm today and Sunday, with the proceeds benefiting the neighborhood’s arts programs and improvements to the infrastructure, including parks and schools. This year’s tour will feature five houses and two businesses and begins with an outdoor fair at Fairmount Park (1501 5th Av, Fort Worth, @HistoricFairmount) with local artists and food trucks. Presale tickets are $20 at HistoricFairmount.com/Home-Tour or $25 on Sat-Sun at HistoricFairmount.com/Home-Tour/.

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Happy Mother’s Day! For dining ideas, check out this week’s ATE DAY8 a Week column on pg. 14 and last week’s at FWWeekly.com. Beyond not having to cook, your mother might also want to have a little fun.

And Grapevine Vintage Railroad (705 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-410-3185) has some fun all lined up. The Mother’s Day Train along the Cotton Belt Route will cruise through Grapevine and the Historic Stockyards at 12:30pm Sun (check in at 11:30am) and come back at 7:15pm. As with all GVR adventures, wine is available for sale. Riders will have time to explore the Stockyards and support the local economy before re-boarding to return to Grapevine. Tickets start at $18 at GVRR.com.

orth, 817-841-2837) has big plans for your mom ’n’ ’em this weekend. On Sat-Sun, dive into some unique cocktails, like the Ranch-Style Coffee Whiskey White Espresso Martini or the Silver Star Honey Whiskey Lemonade. Saturday, the distillery is open noon-9pm. Activities include making trucker hats 1pm-5pm, getting permanent jewelry 2pm-6pm, and listening to live music by Cotton Blue 4pm-7pm. Throughout the day, you can assemble your flower and booze package at the Bottles & Bouquets booth and take one of three available tours. Then come back on Sunday 1pm-7pm for cocktails and music on the patio.

Let’s say your mom does love to cook and even collects cookbooks. The folks at Finn MacCool’s Pub (1700 8th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-2121) have compiled family recipes from regulars into the Mothers of Finn MacCool’s Cookbook. The books will be available for purchase noon-2am Sun (while supplies last), with 100% of the proceeds going to the local nonprofit REACH. As of press time, the price is still unknown. For updates, keep an eye on Facebook.com/FinnMacCoolsFortWorth.

Monday, May 12, 2024

Don’t forget that tonight is Van Damme Monday at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @the_cicada_ftw). Every week, the bar/music venue screens a different Jean Claude Van Damme flick and serves domestic beers and well drinks for $3 from 2pm to 2am.

Tuesday, May 13, 2024

This year’s Stars in Recovery Luncheon benefiting the Recovery Resource Council — a nonprofit helping people get better from alcohol/substance use, trauma, and mental health issues — features two very prominent female speakers at River Ranch Stockyards (500 NE 23rd St, Fort Worth, 817-624-1111) at 11am. The keynote speaker is Susan Ford Bales. The daughter of President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford worked side-by-side with her mother at the Betty Ford Center. Honorary chairperson Mayor Mattie Parker will also speak. Tickets are $250 per person at RecoveryCouncil.org.