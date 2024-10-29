Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Did you know that Stage West Theatre (821 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-784-9378) sometimes shows films? Nor did I. At 7pm, the Fort Worth Film Club, a community group that bonds through a shared love of cinema, is meeting there for a screening of Hausu/House (1977) followed by a discussion of this classic Japanese avant-garde-horror-meets-dark-comedy film. Directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi, it’s about a schoolgirl named Gorgeous who, along with six friends, experiences supernatural events and encounters malevolent spirits at her aunt’s home in the country. Admission is free. (If you’re reading this later in the week and missed the fun, you can also stream House on HBO Max, the Max Amazon Channel, or Criterion Channel or purchase it on Apple TV or Prime Video.)

Thursday, October 31, 2024

There are Halloween celebrations all over town tonight. If you’re still formulating your game plan, check out last week’s Eats & Drinks article “Not-so-Earthly Delights” on FWWeekly.com for a partial look. One that stood out to me was A Night of Misfit Mayhem at Tarantula Tiki Lounge (117 S Main St, Fort Worth, @Turantula_Tiki). Along with themed drinks and live music by Go-Go Rillas, Prof. Fuzz 63, and Daughters of Evil, there will also be pop-ups, including flash tattoos by FFAT TATT and a vintage market. Doors open at 5pm, and the music starts at 7pm. Cool tiki prizes await those in the best costumes. And thanks to Mount Gay Barbados Rum, Planteray Rum, and Rèmy Cointreau, there is no cost to attend.

Friday, November 1, 2024

Family film night at (501 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-870-1692) features a special screening of 2017’s Coco under the stars. The story follows 12-year-old Miguel, who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead, where he seeks the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to return to his family and reverse a ban on music. The concept for Coco was inspired by Día de los Muertos (Nov 1 and 2). There are complimentary treats while supplies last for kids 12 and under in Halloween or Day of the Dead costumes. Free parking is provided in the upper floor of the First on 7th Garage (625 Burnett St, Fort Worth, 682-747-6991). There is no cost to attend. Just bring your own blanket.

Saturday – Sunday, November 1-2, 2024

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160) invites visitors to explore the arts and culture of Japan at the Fall Japanese Festival 9am-5pm Sat-Sun. Presented by the Fort Worth Japanese Society, the festival takes place at the Japanese Garden inside FWBG and includes a strolling garden with winding paths through bamboo, cherry, and magnolia trees, plus bridges and koi ponds. Along with seeing arts and crafts demonstrations, dance performances, and live music, you will be able to learn new skills at some hands-on workshops. Ticket are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $6 for kids 6-15, and free for children under 6 in advance at FWBG.org/JapaneseFestival/. FWBG/BRIT members also get in free.

All Weekend

It’s time for the 18th annual Lone Star Film Festival. From Friday thru Monday, you have the opportunity to see 59 films, 29 of which were filmed in Texas, in Fort Worth’s Cultural District. The Fort Worth Film Commission has created a distinction called Texas Made to recognize Texas filmmakers and highlight movies produced in the Lone Star State. Along with the narrative feature films, documentaries, and shorts that are part of the festival’s competition, you can also see a few out-of-competition movies, including the world premiere of Us Charos. This documentary follows U.S. teams as they compete in charrería (equestrian activities) and the challenges they face in reaching the National Charrería. It screens at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215) 8pm Mon. Screening tickets are $10 per film at LoneStarFilmFestival.com. All-access weekend passes are on sale thru Thursday for $300 per person.

Sunday, November 3, 2024

Speaking of “Texas Made,” have you noticed all the Billy Bob Thornton sightings around town lately? His band even played Billy Bob’s not too long ago. Well, that’s because Thornton has been here filming Landman. This upcoming drama series was created by Yellowstone director and Fort Worth native Taylor Sheridan along with Christian Wallace. Based on the podcast Boomtown hosted by Wallace, it’s set to premiere on Sun, Nov 17, on Paramount+, but if you already have a ticket, you’ll see Season 1, Episode 1 as part of the Lone Star Film Festival at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215) 5:30pm-7:30pm. For a chance to win a pair of tickets to this sold-out screening, email Marketing@FWWeekly.com with the subject of LANDMAN by midnight Friday. The winner will be notified via email on Saturday morning.

Monday, November 4, 2024

Besides Monday Night Football, what else is there to do on a random Monday? After the Buccaneers/Chiefs game, I have a movie suggestion for your consideration: Will & Harper.

Streaming services are onto us and sharing logins is not an easy task these days for a cheapskate like me, but that’s OK. When my best friend Leigh is at my place, she catches up on her Hulu shows. Her place is where we Netflix and chill (in a hetero gal-pal kind of way). Last weekend, while I took advantage of her kick-ass washer and dryer, we decided to stream the documentary Will & Harper about SNL alums Will Ferrell and his best friend Andrew (dead name, former SNL writer), who recently transitioned from a man to her true self: a woman named Harper.

This poignant and funny film chronicling a cross-country road trip introducing Harper to people and places from Andrew’s past is a must-see for those interested in learning more about trans people. My only beef with it, pun intended, was their stop in Amarillo, where their presence was not appreciated. I don’t remember if Ferrell finished the giant steak or not, but, boy, did they get some flak from the rednecks at that place. They were also trolled mercilessly online after the visit. I’d hate for people to think that all of Texas is like that.

While the journey was specifically to places she’d been in the past, I wish they’d kept filming on the way home and showcased some other places in Texas that are LBGTQIA+ friendly. While we are part of the Bible Belt, North Texas is home to the largest and second-largest gay congregations in the nation: Cathedral of Hope in Dallas and Celebration Community Church in Fort Worth, respectively. I would also love to send Harper to Fort Worth’s first gender-neutral salon, Acute (954 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-405-4062), the local safe space that helps the trans community get a new look. Come back to Texas and let Fort Worth make you over, girl!

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Vote. Please vote. Please vote like your life depends on it. Need a ride? Trinity Metro will offer free rides to voters on all local services today. Customers riding to or from the polls are eligible for free rides on Trinity Metro buses, Trinity Metro On-Demand rideshare services (including paratransit), and Trinity Metro TEXRail. Free rides also include Trinity Railway Express stations in Tarrant County, including CentrePort. Simply notify your driver or train conductor that you are traveling to/from a voting location. Those leaning in the Democratic/progressive direction should also check out RideShare2Vote.com.