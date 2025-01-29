Thursday, January 30, 2025

Does anyone remember the Tom Green Show? Green also appeared in some flicks back in the day, like Charlie’s Angels, Freddy Got Fingered, Road Trip, and Stealing Harvard. Oh, and inventing podcasting. (Webovision. True story.) He left Hollywood long ago and moved back to a farm in his native country of Canada. He’s now on a comedy tour in support of his latest project, the documentary film This Is Tom Green, which is available to stream via Prime. Tom Green’s Home to the Country comedy show hits the Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Av, Dallas, 214-824-9933) at 8pm. Tickets are $40 on Prekindle.com.

Friday, January 31, 2025

Now thru Fri, Feb 21, Laura Wilson’s The Heartland will be up at Fort Works Art (2100 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-759-9475) 11am-5pm Tue-Sat. Along with exploring the American West, her photography showcases Texas culture, from homecoming celebrations to rodeo trick riders and more. At the closing day reception (11am-2pm Sat, Feb 22), Wilson will discuss her work and sign copies of her limited-edition catalogue ($175). Admission to and parking at Fort Works Art are free.

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Tonight, the 2024 Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards winner for best place to hear live music — The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) — is celebrating 60 years of Professor Fuzz with The Prof.Fuzz 63, Crooked Bones, and fellow Music Awards nominees the Go-Go Rillas and Stem Afternoon. The music starts at 9pm, and the cover is $10 cash at the door.

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Let’s all start going to Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) on Sunday nights! Last Sunday, it was the location of our epic Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards ceremony, celebrating our winners from the 2024 ballot. This Sunday, it’s the second night of the inaugural Jambaloo festival, which features 100 artists at 25 free showcases over eight days in four venues in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Denton. Tonight at Tulips, the Mark Lettieri Group will perform with Michael Lee, the Selfless Lovers, and Cameron Smith + Jakob Robertson. Check out a massive amount of more information at Jambaloo.live.

Monday, February 3, 2025

Most of our area museums are closed on Mondays, but during the Stock Show, you can enjoy the Moo-seum Experience (their words) at three museums 10am-5pm Mon-Sat or noon-5pm Sun, with today being the final Monday. Admission to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (1600 Gendy St, Fort Worth, 817-255-9300), the Cattle Raisers Museum (1600 Gendy St, Fort Worth, 817-332-8551), and the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame (1720 Gendy St, Fort Worth, 817-336-4475) is free when you show your same-day Stock Show grounds admission tickets. For more information, visit FWMuseum.org/Calendar/FWSSR/.

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

William Campbell Gallery (217 Foch St, Fort Worth, 682-224-6131) has the group show Grit & Grace: An Exhibition of Strength & Beauty now thru Sat, Feb 8. Like Heartland at Fort Works Art, this exhibit is also focused on cowboy culture but juxtaposed with contemporary concepts of identity, resilience, and the enduring spirit required to navigate life’s challenges while embracing change. Admission is free.