I’ll be alone, dancing, you know it baby. Actually, I’ll be getting my Wednesday hustle on and enjoying a retro movie. This and more below.

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

If you didn’t get The Breakfast Club theme-song clues above, here’s the deal. Saturday detention for everyone’s favorite nerd, jock, basket case, princess, and criminal was 40 years ago. If you went to high school the same time as these guys, it’s time to get a better eye cream. Alamo Drafthouse (3220 Town Center Trl, Denton, 940-441-4233) will celebrate the anniversary of this John Hughes-directed cultural touchstone with big-screen viewings today only at 3:30pm and 6:15pm. Tickets are $13.73 at Drafthouse.com/dfw/show/the-breakfast-club-40th-anniversary. If you’re late to the party, you can also stream it on Netflix or Peacock.

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Annually on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, the day is officially designated as Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance. American Soldier: Tribute to Toby Keith will perform 7pm-10pm at Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abram St, Arlington, 817-543-4308).

This would also be a great day to visit the new National Medal of Honor Museum (1861 AT&T Way, Arlington, 817-274-1861). Usually, the center is open 10am-5pm daily, but it’s now open until 8pm on Thursdays. Tickets are $30 and include full access to the exhibit deck, where you’ll experience immersive storytelling, interactive exhibits, and more. Reserve your tickets at MOHMuseum.org.

Friday, September 12, 2025

Last call for Best Of voting! Tonight at midnight, the ballot closes for the readers’ choice portion of our Best Of 2025 nomination process. Make your voice heard by participating in our online-only write-in ballot to determine the best of almost everything in the sections Getting & Spending, People & Places, Arts & Culture, Good Grub, and On the Town. Did we forget a category? I’m sure we did. No worries. Each section above includes a Wildcard field to write in whatever else you feel strongly about. Plus, you can help us decide which local artists will make the cut for our upcoming Music Awards season by also making choices in the Music Awards Nominations section.

For an article explaining all the options, all the rules, and how to promote yourself (looking at you, business owners and bands), go to FWWeekly.com and search for “steal this art.” Happy voting! As for the special edition itself, Best Of 2025 will hit stands on Wed, Sep 24. If you need space, speak up soon. This thing will go to press earlier than usual. For the answers to any and all questions about Best Of, email Marketing@FWWeekly.com.

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Pumpkin Fest is an annual tradition at Martin House Brewing (220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, Fort Worth, 817-222-0177). From noon to 5pm, there will be contests, live music, pumpkin beers, and vibing in the backyard. In chronological order, because it’s all awesome, here’s what’s going down. Live music by the Whiskey Boys starts at 1pm, followed by a pumpkin pie-eating contest by the stage at 2pm. Then, at 3 pm, there’s “punkin’ chunkin’” in the grass. There will be photo ops and vendor shopping all day, a food menu by Oh Balls! Food Truck, and 30 beers on tap, including three pumpkin varieties. Entry is free for kids and nondrinkers. If you’d like to enjoy some beers, the $20 wristband gets you a souvenir pint glass and four pours of your choice. Wristbands are available at the front of the taproom and on the patio by the bar.

All Weekend

Reality TV show Ink Masters Tattoo Show hosts the sixth annual Fort Worth Ink Masters Tattoo Expo 1pm-11pm Fri, 11am-11pm Sat, and 11am-9pm Sun at Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-392-7469). This event features 150 tattoo artists doing live tattooing all weekend, plus vendors, food, and more. Tickets are $20 per day or $35 for a three-day pass at the door. (Note: If your one day is Friday and you arrive before 5pm, you’ll receive $5 off.)