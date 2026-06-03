Nestled off I-20 in Fort Worth is an unassuming building that most would easily pass without a second thought, but inside its weathered facade and lived-in aesthetic, a group of people are working to build a community that embraces gender-expansive people.

Finn’s Place honors the legend of Finn Spicer, a transgender man with Down’s Syndrome who taught the people of his community that the expression of gender identity is something we all face. As a nonverbal person, Finn struggled to share his true identity with those around him. Once he was able to, the world changed for him, and the community around him embraced and supported his journey into self-actualization.

Founded in 2022, the nonprofit community center provides a safe haven for people on their journey to self-actualization through gender expression. Administrative Director Zoe Wilkerson (any/all) said Finn’s Place is “a space for people to find their people,” whether that’s “a woman who feels great in a trucker hat” or “a cisgender man that wants to paint his nails.”

Wilkerson’s personal journey has paralleled their time with Finn’s. From the grand opening to spending days as a volunteer and now director, Wilkerson knew their gender assigned at birth was not aligned with their inner self. They thought “boy or girl was the only option.” Finn’s allowed them to meet other agendered people and “see an experience that mirrored” theirs.

The Trevor Project found that almost half of transgender and nonbinary young people have seriously considered attempting suicide in the last year. To combat this challenge often faced by gender-expansive and other LBGTQIA+ people, mental health services play a major role in the work that’s done at Finn’s Place. In addition to connecting individuals with community resources that may be able to provide assistance, the center has now introduced peer-led support groups with meetings for individuals in specific journeys as well as an all-gender support group that helps reinforce the sense of community and belonging you feel when you walk through the doors.

Finn’s most recent service addition is a support group specifically for gender-expansive or -questioning people with intellectual disabilities. The overlap between neurodivergence and LGBTQIA+ identity is a topic of recent studies in psychological research with a large number of the neurodiverse people also identifying as members of the queer community.

To cultivate community, monthly public events include activities like Fort Finn, an adult summer party featuring a massive pillow fort, plus clothing drives, potlucks, and more. In addition to mental health and social services, Finn’s also offers programming focused on educational aspects impacting financial literacy, such as navigating insurance or estate planning.

Finns’ Place holds both private and public events. Find out more about their services, become involved as a volunteer, or choose to support their mission at FinnsPlaceTX.org.