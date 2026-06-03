For people looking for queer-forward spaces, there’s just a handful throughout Tarrant County, with three conveniently clustered around South Jennings and Pennsylvania avenues on the Near Southside. And it’s there where I thought I’d spend a jolly afternoon recently.

My first stop was Liberty Lounge. When you walk in, it feels like you’ve entered your eccentric mother’s living room. Eclectic and queer-focused art adorns every wall. The couches are big, wide, and comfy. I sat down with the mom of this bar, Jenna Hill-Higgs, on the outdoor patio. It’s a backporch, really, and Hill-Higgs has those cool-mom vibes.

With the shaved sides of her head and quirky and warm disposition, she was easy to talk to and made me feel like she was hugging me with her words. She mostly talked about how her regulars had brought their moms to the bar because it had become a part of their community. For Hill-Higgs, “The bottom line for my business is community.”

To build that sense of togetherness, Liberty Lounge hosts a variety of events, from art markets and speed friending (Liberty’s version of speed dating that focuses on finding your next BFF) to trivia nights and more.

Across the street, retro vibes and a fun atmosphere await at Jackie O’s Cocktail Club. When I sat down with Arsenic Aney, we talked about how the role of queer spaces is “to feel like you fit in, where you’re supposed to be … and family.”

When she became manager, the goal was to strive to find that space. And that’s exactly what they’ve done. And their customers’ personal stories reinforce that goal and values.

“They talk about how they feel comfortable, safe, and seen,” Aney said. “As a relatively new manager, the goal is for Jackie O’s to continue to be a staple for the Fort Worth queer community.”

Jackie O’s is not just an LGBTQIA+ bar. It’s a community space.

“When someone thinks about Jackie O’s,” Aney said, “I hope they think about great cocktails, great atmosphere, strong community, and a safe space.”

It is a go-to destination for energetic karaoke, expertly crafted cocktails, and a welcoming atmosphere where everyone can relax, which often leads to unforgettable events like Jackie O’s recent Cybergoth Night.

While Fort Worth is continuing to grow, the number of queer-forward spaces remains few. From my conversations with both Hill-Higgs and Aney, it’s clear that their spaces have been crafted with love, intention, and respect for all.

Local Queer Spaces

Whether you’re looking to celebrate Pride, want to meet new people, or enjoy a night out on the town with friends, here’s a roundup of local queer spaces for members of the community and allies.

When one of our eats-and-drinks writers reviewed 1851 Club (931 W Division St, 817-642-5554), Arlington’s only LGBTQIA+ bar, they found it to be clean and unpretentious, with a welcoming staff that was polite and attentive (“1851 Club Dazzles,” Oct 27, 2021). The spacious club has several pool tables, a longish bar in the back with a bright, backlit rainbow, and a central dance floor surrounded by a dozen lounge tables. For drink specials and special events, including drag shows, follow 1851 on social media. The club is open 4pm-2am Mon-Fri and noon-2am Sat-Sun.

Fort Worth’s oldest gay bar and longest-running drag show can be found at Club Changes (2637 E Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-413-2332). Laid-back vibes, weekday drink specials, and themed nights designed to lead to your next love connection are here from 2pm to 2am daily.

A staple of queer culture in Fort Worth with energetic dance floors, go-go dancers, drag shows, and more, Club Reflection (604 S Jennings Av, Fort Worth, @ClubReflection) has great DJs and unforgettable nights 4pm-2am Mon and 2pm-2am Tue-Sun. It’s right there by Liberty Lounge and Jackie O’s.

Offering a quiet getaway from the hustle and bustle of daily life right in the heart of the action of Magnolia, Grandma’s (715 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-233-4048) is known for quality drink specials and creative events like craft nights, which have included everything from plushie taxidermy to chrome foil art. Grab a drink and get crafty!

Retro vibes combined with a welcoming staff make Jackie O’s Cocktail Club (609 S Jennings Av, @JackieOs.FTW) a favorite on the Near Southside for those looking for inclusive spaces. Come for a craft cocktail, like the honey-lavender espresso martini — a spring and summer favorite — but stay for the karaoke and goth nights, which include an outdoor market and themed drinks. Find out when to get your dance and drink on by following Jackie O’s Instagram.

Come to Liberty Lounge (515 S Jennings Av, Fort Worth, @Liberty.Lounge.FW) to feel like you’re at home in your eccentric mother’s living room. Eclectic and queer-focused art adorns every wall, and comfortable couches call you in. Don’t forget to head out back for the equally fabulous patio. Liberty is open 2pm-2am weekdays and noon-2am weekends. Find drink specials, events, and more on Instagram.