The 2026 World Cup is here, and Fort Worth is right in the middle of it. AT&T Stadium in Arlington is hosting nine matches, more than any other venue in the tournament, including a semifinal, less than 30 minutes from downtown.

With 48 nations competing this summer, this is the biggest World Cup in history. So who actually has a shot at lifting the trophy? Here’s your guide to the teams worth knowing about, and the countries to watch this summer across North America.

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The Frontrunners: Spain and France Remain the Favorites

These two are the teams the prediction markets believe in most, and with good reason.

Spain arrive at the World Cup as the reigning European champions. They’ve barely lost a game in over two years and have a clear path through their group. Their standout player is Lamine Yamal, a 17-year-old who plays with the confidence of someone twice his age. He’s recovered from a pre-tournament knock and is expected to start.

France are the other co-favorite. Think of them as a team with almost too much attacking talent. Kylian Mbappé is the household name, but behind him is a queue of elite forwards all competing for a spot. They were runners-up at the 2022 World Cup and are desperate to go one better.

Then there’s England, who are mostly considered the third favourites for the tournament. With a new manager and a stacked team, on paper they should be confident, but with England’s history of falling short, their chances are slightly lower than Spain and France.

The Outsiders: South America’s Finest Aren’t Just Here to Take Part

If you know one soccer player, it’s probably Lionel Messi. At 39, this is almost certainly his last World Cup. Argentina are the reigning champions after winning in Qatar in 2022, and they can’t be dismissed, even with an aging squad.

Brazil, under legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti, have one of the most dangerous attacks in the tournament. Vinícius Júnior is the player to watch, and they have Brazilian legend Neymar. Their big question is at the back: if the defence holds, they can go deep in the tournament.

Then there is Ecuador. They remain pretty strong outsiders among traders, but quietly have a very complete roster. A few games go their way, and their talent could carry them deep in the knockout stages.

The Dark Horses: Germany, Portugal, USMNT?

Portugal bring one of the tournament’s best stories. Cristiano Ronaldo, the most globally recognised soccer player alive, is making his farewell on the world’s biggest stage. But this team is built to last beyond him.

Bruno Fernandes just broke the all-time record for assists in a single Premier League season, finishing with 21. That’s the top flight of English soccer, and the record had stood for over 20 years. João Neves and Vitinha form one of the best midfield pairings in the world alongside him.

Germany is always dangerous. Only Brazil has won more World Cups, and their pedigree makes them hard to rule out even when they’re not at their peak.

Then there’s the USMNT, playing most of the World Cup on home soil, a factor that has a genuine influence on teams. Even though the US has a much weaker side than some other countries, the support of the home crowd could be enough to push the USMNT over the line.

Most analysts give them a solid shot at making it out of the group stage. Beyond that, soccer at a World Cup can be unpredictable. A few good results, and this country will go into full football mode fast. Bringing home a World Cup is unlikely, but it doesn’t mean the USMNT can’t have a great tournament.