Wednesday 12 – Tonight kids get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket to Finding Neverland, the stage musical adaptation of the 2004 film about J.M. Barrie and how he came to create the world of Peter Pan. After playing more than a year and a half on Broadway, now the show comes to Dallas thru Jul 23 at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St, Dallas. Tickets are $24-200. Call 214-880-0202.

Thursday 13 – We hate to promote events being sponsored by our competitors, but there isn’t much else to do tonight other than go to Fort Worth magazine’s Top Chef Challenge, with the head cooks from Max’s Wine Dive, The Capitol Grille, Magdalena’s, and Trio New American competing in a series of contests. The event is at 6pm at River Ranch Stockyards, 500 NE 23rd St, FW. Tickets are $35-75. Call 817-560-6111.

Friday 14 – Richard Brautigan’s postapocalyptic novel In Watermelon Sugar is more than 50 years old, and its story about a commune in a trash heap of a world seems tailor-made for Hip Pocket Theatre. The novel is best read as a parody of a pastoral, with an insular group trying to make their own rules and displaying the same flaws as the world outside. The show runs thru Jul 30 at 1950 Silver Creek Dr, FW. Tickets are $5-20. Call 817-246-9775.

Saturday 15 – We can’t resist a pop-up art show, so spend this evening heading over to Abstract Soundtrack. Besides some 25 artists showcasing their wares, this event will have DJ Stigma spinning tunes and the Gorgonzilla food truck providing food. The event is 7-11pm at An Artisan’s Haven, 4236 W Vickery Blvd, FW. Admission is free.

Sunday 16 – Keith Maitland dazzled us with his animated documentary Tower last year. He’s back with a more traditional nonfiction film in A Song for You: The Austin City Limits Story, charting the 40-year history of the TV show that was meant to showcase Texas music but has now expanded into a national institution. The Lone Star Film Society screens this at 7pm at Four Day Weekend Theater, 312 Houston St, FW. Tickets are $10. Call 817-924-6000.

Monday 17 – Today starts the National Cutting Horse Association’s Summer Spectacular, a three-week blowout for the last leg of NCHA’s Triple Crown that will feature the music of the Bellamy Brothers. That’s on a later date, though; today simply marks the first day of classic/challenge open competition. The event runs today thru Aug 6 at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-244-6188.

Tuesday 18 – Without a doubt, every person of color over the age of 9 could use a seminar on how not to get shot by the police, so the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs is holding one tonight, moderated by Bob Ray Sanders. S.A.F.E. Encounters: A Conversation on Community and Police Relations takes place at 7:30pm at the Renaissance Worthington Hotel, 200 Main St, FW. Admission is free. Call 202-483-4206.