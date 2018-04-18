Wednesday 18 – The Mo Alexander who appears tonight at is not the safety for the L.A. Rams but the standup comic who died from a bilateral embolism three years ago, was resuscitated, and recently appeared on Kevin Hart’s TV special on comics from Memphis. He headlines the set that starts at 9pm at 1002 S Main St, FW. Admission is $5.

Thursday 19 – Gustav Mahler’s First Symphony is a strange work, one that includes a minor-key version of “Frère Jacques” played at a funeral-march tempo until it’s sabotaged by bursts of hilarity from the woodwind and brass sections. Symphony Arlington plays this, as well as a string of waltzes from Richard Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier, at 7:30pm at Arlington Music Hall, 225 N Center St, Arlington. Tickets are $16.50-46.50. Call 817-385-4084.

Friday 20 – Brave Combo makes their regular stop downtown on the last day of Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival, but before that, you can hear other musical acts and sample the usual array of fried food and lighter beers and wine for the weather that’s headed our way. The festival runs Thu-Sun on Main St between 3rd and 9th sts, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-336-2787.

Saturday 21 – Having made numerous Top 10 lists last year, Samuel Maoz’ film Foxtrot makes its belated appearance in Fort Worth to tell the story of two Israeli parents who investigate their son’s mysterious death while on military duty and find a lot of stuff they don’t like. The movie screens Fri-Sun at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $7-9. Call 817-738-9215.

Sunday 22 – Stage West’s 11th New Play Readings Festival features three new works: Mat Smart’s black comedy about a hit woman losing her zest for the job, Nicole Oglesby’s drama about three sisters living on a dusty Texas farm, and a comedy by Janielle Kastner, last seen starring in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit. The readings start at 1pm at 821 W Vickery Blvd, FW. Tickets are $10-25. Call 817-784-9378.

Monday 23 – Assuming that it’s needed, tonight is the deciding Game 5 of the NAHL’s South Division semifinals between the Odessa Jackalopes and the hometown Lone Star Brahmas. The local team’s No. 2 seed gives the home ice advantage as they look to defend their Robertson Cup title. Face-off is at 7pm at NYTEX Sports Centre, 8851 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills. Tickets are $10-23. Call 817-336-4423.

Tuesday 24 – Somebody grab us a The Cauliflower’s Cumin from Inside the House Burger at UNT this evening, because Bob and Gene Belcher themselves from Bob’s Burgers, a.k.a. H. Jon Benjamin and Eugene Mirman, will be stopping by to discuss their careers as voice actors and perhaps give us the scoop on the Human Polenta-pede Burger. The talk is at 8pm at UNT Coliseum, 600 N Texas Blvd, Denton. Tickets are $5-25.