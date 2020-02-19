Wednesday 19 –Among other things, Masaaki Yuasa’s animated film Ride Your Wave will give you a look at Japanese surfing culture. However, the film by the director of Lu Over the Wall and The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl is also a study of a surfer who loses her boyfriend to an accident at sea and tries to work through her grief. The film screens at 7pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $13.53. Call 818-761-6100.

Thursday 20 – Has any role in all of French theater enchanted so many English-speaking actors as the title role in Cyrano de Bergerac? This evening, National Theatre Live broadcasts its production with James McAvoy as the prominent-nosed warrior-poet who writes great verses for lovers but can’t find love of his own. The broadcast is at 7pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Friday 21 – If the Netflix movie Dolemite Is My Name sharpened your appetite to see the movie, Grand Berry Theatre is screening Dolemite for one night only. D’Urville Martin’s blaxploitation classic centers on the rhyming character created by Rudy Ray Moore, whose swagger and patter would influence rappers decades in the future. The movie screens at 10pm at 2712 Weisenberger St, FW. Tickets are $8.

Saturday 22 – Spend an afternoon contributing to a good cause and enjoying drinks, food, and the best entertainment queer Fort Worth can offer at Q Brunch, a weekend lunch event thrown by Q Cinema that will benefit Third Space, a new organization dedicated to hosting LGBT-focused events in parts of Fort Worth without a high-profile gay presence. The event is at 11am at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, FW. Tickets are $50-75.

Sunday 23 – It’s not just Artspace 111 that’s celebrating 40 years this week (see: Gallery item). The Fort Worth Home & Garden Show is also hitting the big four-oh this weekend with giveaways, regular features, and five new pavilions on topics ranging from smart aging to emergency preparedness. The show runs Fri thru today at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Admission is free-$8. Call 972-855-9747.

Monday 24 – Legends of death metal music Obituary will be here in Fort Worth on this Mardi Gras eve. There’s a bigger occasion the Tampa band is marking, because they will go on a national tour with Black Label Society starting on the 26th, but they’ll own the stage tonight at the Ridglea Theater to warm up. The music starts at 8pm at 6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $18. Call 817-738-9500.

Tuesday 25 – So many venues are holding their Mardi Gras events the weekend following, and it’s so lame. If you are serious about Fat Tuesday come to Billy Bob’s Texas for their Krewe of Kowtown Mardi Gras Party, with more musicians performing than you’ll be able to shake your Mardi Gras beads at. The event is 18 and older, which all Mardi Gras parties should be, and starts at 8pm at 2520 Rodeo Plaza, FW. Tickets are $15. Call 817-624-7117.