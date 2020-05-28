Wednesday May 27

At noon –– or any Wednesday or Friday now through July 3 –– join Mrs. Dipsworth (Sheran Keyton) for a free Story Time Message on YouTube or Facebook Live. Keyton, who has a day job at the Fort Worth Opera, has been teaching children through music and dance for more than 10 years. From rap videos to lessons like Mrs. Dipsworth Explains COVID, there’s a little bit of everything. Her messages are targeted at little ones on up through fifth grade. See more at Facebook.com/MrsDipsworth.

Thursday May 28

Remember the good old days, when men were men and sportsball was a thing? Well, everything old is new again. Fort Worth Vaqueros Futbol Club has taken back Thursdays –– and Tuesdays, for that matter –– with a new eSports team they’ve launched. At 9:30pm and 10pm, the games are streamed at Facebook.com/FWVaquerpEsports. Call 817-200-7355.

Friday May 29

“The MyOhMy Drag Show is closed as far as having a live audience,” producer Robert Burke said. “Hopefully, we will reopen in June, but in the meanwhile, we are doing something special for all the people who have supported us the past five years.” In celebration of their fifth anniversary, the show will be televised without an audience via Pay Per View Live from the Red Goose Saloon downtown at 8pm. Tickets are $4.95 at MyOhMyTheShow.com. Call 817-946-2295.

Saturday May 30

Celebrate National Brisket Day with its founder, Fort Worth’s own Rick McNeely. At noon, head to Smokey’s BBQ (5300 E Lancaster Av, 817-451-8222) for some aforementioned brisket, music, prizes, and a car show. Admission is free, but you will need to buy your food and drinks. “This is the first time National Brisket Day has been celebrated,” McNeely told us. “It’s now a holiday for all to enjoy.” There will also be promo women in attendance representing a different gentleman named Rick. Something about a cabaret.

Sunday May 31

At 1pm, relieve your quarantine stress with Hopes & Jokes at The Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub (706 Carroll St, 682-703-2148). This all-day comedy event features five different shows, plus a roast battle. Tickets are available for presale at Eventbrite for $15 per show or $25 for all day. Proceeds benefit The Suubi Project that helps children in Uganda.

Monday June 1

At 7pm, the Spectrum Chamber Music Society’s production of the Igor Stravinsky music-theater piece The Soldier’s Tale will be at the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church Fort Worth (800 W 5th St, 817-336-7277). As described on the event page, “A young soldier on leave sells his precious fiddle to an old man in exchange for a book that promises great riches, and his troubles begin from there.” No cost to attend. Reception to follow.

Tuesday June 2

At 7pm today –– and the next five Tuesdays –– log into Zoom and take a free course series called Come On, Get Happy: 4 Perspectives on Happiness. Topics include philosophical and religious perspectives (tonight’s subject), the psychology and science of happiness, economics and happiness, what makes children happy, and a conversation about happiness. While there is no fee, registration is required and attendance is limited to 300. To register, visit TCU.edu and search “On Happiness.” Call 817-257-7000.