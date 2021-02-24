MASS (1102 S Main St) will be buzzing all week, starting 9pm Wednesday with folky singer-songwriter Levi Ray and friends. On Thursday, moody singer-songwriter Carey Wolff takes the stage at 9:30pm, and on Saturday, the lovable twosome of Luther and Parish will play lots of juicy classic rock and I’m guessing some originals from their respective bands (Polydogs and Royal Sons) starting at 9pm. But first, a poem from the Fakebook invite: “An undefinable duo from parts unknown / Two musical mysteries calling Fort Worth home / Other performers are often embarrassed / By the artistic skill of Luther and Parish.” All three MASS shows are free. Masks are required and stay away from people you didn’t come to the party with.

The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890) also has a slew of good-timing gigs coming up, starting every Tuesday at 6pm with singer-songwriter Adrian Hulet. On Wednesdays, Quaker City Night Hawks’ Sam Anderson rocks $3 Nacho Night starting at 7pm, and for every Furrsday, folky singer-songwriter Jacob Furr starts at 7pm. At 1pm Sunday, Suzy & The Sissies will hopefully get in some tunes before it rains. All three regular Post shows and Suzy’s are free and all-ages. Masks and social distancing required.

For a bona fide rock show, head to Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100) 8pm Saturday for the Effinays. Loyal Sally and King Clam will open for the “groove-oriented explosion of funk, Latin, rock, and reggae-fied cultural diversity.” Cover is $5. Wear a damn mask. — Anthony Mariani

Contact HearSay at hearsay@fwweekly.com.