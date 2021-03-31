Thursday April 1, 2021

As part of its 40th anniversary celebration, Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117) is kicking off the month with country legends the Gatlin Brothers. Larry, Steve, and Rudy hit the stage at 9pm. Doors open at 6pm, and the house band starts up at 8pm. Tickets are $20-40 at BillyBobsTexas.com.

Friday April 2, 2021

From 6pm to 9pm every Fri — weather permitting — thru Dec 31, head to Downtown Grapevine (530 S Main St, 817-310-9400) for the Gateway Classic Cruise Night Car Show. This event is free to participate in and to attend. For more info and updates, visit Facebook.com/GCCDFW.

Saturday April 3, 2021

Starting at 9pm, see North Texas hard rock supergroup Lowside with special guests Bullit and Empiire at T’s Bar and Grill (1305 S State Hwy 121, Lewisville, 972-219-1654). Joining frontman Ron Taylor (Lillian Ax) will be former Lillian Ax members Darrin DeLatte on guitar and drummer Ken Koudelka, plus bassist Bob Zilla (Damage Plan, HellYeah) and guitarist Christian Baird (Joey C. Jones Band). The show is free.

Sunday April 4, 2021

Ready for a getaway? From 8am to 5pm Fri-Sun, head to Canton Trade Days. While this event is held monthly on the weekend before the first Monday of each month, I recommend going now or the first of May. After that, it’s way too hot outside because Texas. This weekend, there will be a variety of Easter-themed happenings. For more info, visit FirstMondayCanton.com.

Monday April 5, 2021

Baseball is back. For the first game of the year, the Texas Rangers have an away tilt against the Royals, but then today, it’s Opening Day at Globe Life Park (1000 Ballpark Way, 817-533-1832) when the Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays. The cardboard cutouts are getting cut out, and real human beings will be in the stands. Single-game tickets start at $9 in person at the box office on game day, but you can purchase tickets online at a wide range of prices. For more info or tickets, visit MLB.com/Rangers/Tickets/Pricing.

Tuesday April 6, 2021

Spring is here. It officially began on Sat, Mar 20, but my sinuses could have told you that. As fresh flowers and plants often exacerbate what is already a miserable allergy season, a new painting as part of my décor is appealing. From 7pm to 9pm, Painting With a Twist (2851 Matlock Rd, Ste 442, Mansfield, 817-225-4302) will guide you in creating the “Ethereal Sunrise” painting pictured above. The cost to participate is $38 per person, and the event is BYOB.

Wednesday April 7, 2021

With the recent Mars rover landing stirring up renewed interest in NASA and space exploration, now is the perfect time to hit up Levent Guidemir, director of the UTA Planetarium (700 Planetarium Pl, Arlington, 817-272-1183), with all your questions. At 1pm, attend Ask An Astronomer on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/UTAPlanetarium. This virtual event is free.