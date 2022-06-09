Thursday June 9, 2022

Every Thursday from 6:30pm to 8pm thru Jun 30, pack a picnic dinner, grab a blanket, and head to the lawn of the Denton Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum (110 W Hickory St, 940-349-2850) for Twilight Tunes. This free concert series features live music by Texas Blues Crew tonight, then Sunny Disposition on Jun 16, Lovesick Mary on Jun 23, and Honin on Jun 30. (Note: Twilight Tunes will not take place on Jun 21. Instead, there will be a special concert in honor of National Make Music Day. Keep an eye on Facebook.com/DowntownDenton for the upcoming band announcement.)

Friday June 10, 2022

Head to Casa Manana (3101 W Lancaster Av, 817-332-2272) for the final performances of Disney’s Newsies 7:30pm Wed-Thu, 8pm tonight, 8pm Sat, and 2pm Sun. “Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged ‘newsies’ in New York City at the turn of the 20th century. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!” Tickets start at $49 at CasaManana.org.

Saturday June 11, 2022

Every second Saturday from 4pm to 6pm thru Dec 10, join Liberty Lounge (515 S Jennings Av, @LibertyLoungeFWTX) for Lit Liberty Book Club. Today’s discussion will be about Felix Ever After, a young adult novel by LAMBDA Award-winning author Kacen Callender, in which a transgender teen “grapples with identity and self-discovery while falling in love for the first time.” I’d also like to highlight two other Saturday events this weekend in honor of Pride Month. Arlington LGBTQ+ Pride — the city’s first-ever event of its kind — is free noon-4pm at Help Center for LGBT Health & Wellness (602 E South St, 817-332-7722), featuring drag performances, food and drinks, games, live music, and DJ Al Farb. Then at 10pm, Urban Cowboy (2620 E Lancaster Av, 682-707-5663) hosts the Pride Night Lights Rave with tickets from $10-150 on EventBrite.com.

Sunday June 12, 2022

Join the local Bans Off Our Bodies Fort Worth movement at 10am in front of the Tarrant County Courthouse (100 E Weatherford St, 817-884-1111) in protest of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. Go to BansOffFTW.WeReclaimPatriotism.com and read our Big Ticket column in this week’s issue for more information.

Monday June 13, 2022

A person such as myself, who is experiencing a perpetually closed pool in the Texas heat, trash everywhere, and impromptu illegal towing at their shiny new apartment, might be interested in checking out the virtual Tenant Empowerment Workshop 6:30pm-8pm via Zoom each second Monday of the month at the Center for Transforming Lives (512 W 4th St, 817-332-6191). Experts will provide information about the landlord and tenant issues that have arisen in the lives of the people the organization hopes to transform. Please have a copy of your lease and any other documents related to your questions or concerns on hand to participate most effectively. There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is required at Bit.ly/2WVkzp3.

Tuesday June 14, 2022

Since Thu, Jun 2, the world’s top 18- to 31-year-old pianists have been in town competing with one another in front of live audiences at various championship-styled rounds. “Widely considered one of the preeminent international music contests, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition exists to share excellent classical music with the largest international audience possible and to launch the careers of its winners every four years.” This week, enjoy the final rounds at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, 817-212-4280). The six finalists will perform two concertos each with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and conductor Marin Alsop at 7:30pm Tue-Fri and 3pm Sat. The awards ceremony at 7:30pm follows the last concerto on Saturday. Tickets are $55-$150 at Cliburn.org.

Wednesday June 15, 2022

While Latino men faced racial segregation in the 1930s, their Latina counterparts also faced gender inequality in the neighborhood, at school, and work, plus in the sports and recreation world. “Women in Spanish-speaking enclaves, or barrios, often carved out makeshift spaces for weekend baseball and softball, organizing teams that formed networks for support and solidarity.” Baseball/softball helped them cope. Learn more about the Latino boys and girls of summer at ¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues/En Los Barrios y las Grandes Ligas at Irving Archives and Museum (801 W Irving Blvd, 972-721-3700). The final week of this traveling Smithsonian Institute exhibit is open 10am-4pm Wed-Sat.