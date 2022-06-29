If we’re being honest, Independence Day falling on a Monday this year means that most of us are blowing off work this week and/or next as we head into a much-needed four-day weekend. (And by “we,” I mean me.) Are you daydreaming about July 4th plans, too? I can help. Here are a few select options.

FORT WORTH

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160) is celebrating Independence Day over two nights this year. The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will perform patriotic songs and marches, and there’ll be fireworks. Bring the whole family, and pack a picnic. The lot opens at 5pm, and the show starts at 8:30pm Sun-Mon. Tickets start at $25 at FWSymphony.org/CITG.

Enjoy Fort Worth’s Fourth along the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, 817-698-0700) on Monday, featuring one of the largest July 4th ﬁreworks shows in North Texas. General Admission is free. Doors are at 5pm, and the fireworks start at 9:30pm. Food vendors will be on-site selling corndogs, crawfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, roasted corn, and turkey legs. Plus, sweet treats like funnel cakes and snow cones will be available for sale throughout the festival grounds. Beer, wine, and soft drinks will be served on-site at multiple bars. No outside food, drinks, or coolers are allowed. For more information, visit FortWorthFourth.com.

The rooftop of the building at 1311 Lipscomb St was a great place to watch fireworks long before Free Play Arcade (@FreePlayFtWorth, 817-242-8487) moved in. “We cannot even keep track of how many different fireworks shows you can watch from our rooftop, but it’s one of the coolest experiences we’ve ever been a part of!” Free Play has embraced the awesomeness of its rooftop by recently opening Slushy’s Secret Rooftop Tiki Bar up there. Along with drinks and tons of arcade games, Free Play has award-winning food available for purchase. You are invited to join the fireworks watch party 5pm-10pm Mon. The entry fee is $12, including tax.

ARLINGTON

Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abram St, 817-543-4301) is the home base for Light Up Arlington 2022 with live music by Donovan Keith with opening band Ryan Berg & The Velvet Ears. The festivities are 6pm-10pm, featuring kid-friendly activities and food trucks, plus fireworks starting at 9:50pm. For more info, visit ArlingtonTX.gov.

See the free Light Up Arlington event in style at Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, 817-226-4400) 4pm-10:30pm Sun. With the Chicken and a Chair promotion, receive a VIP table, a chicken dinner from Babe’s Chicken Dinner House (230 N Center St, 817-801-0300), drink tickets, free soda/water, and a great view of the fireworks. Dinner is 6:30pm-8:30pm, and the fireworks start at 9:50pm. Tickets are $20-$70 on Eventbrite.com.

The Tarrant County Central Labor Council (@TarrantCountyCLC) hosts its annual July 4th Parade & Labor Walk (600 S Center St, 817-284-1461), the oldest event in Arlington, at 9am Mon. For details about the parade route or participating in the walk, visit ActionNetwork.org/Events/July-4th-Labor-Walk. This event is free to attend.

FLOWER MOUND

The City of Flower Mound is bringing in some Texas Country for Independence Fest 2022 5pm-10:30pm Mon. See the Randy Rogers Band at Bakersfield Park (1201 Duncan Ln, 972-955-7328) with disco cover outfit Le Freak. Food vendors include Corn Dog with No Name, Dippin’ Dots, Hook & Ladder Pizza Co., Mi Cocina, Once Upon a Cone, Steak on a Stake, and more. Get there early as there are activities all day long, including a children’s parade, a vintage car show, and a shopping area with local vendors. Plus, there will be fireworks at the end, of course. This event is free to attend. For more info, visit Flower-Mound.com/Festival.

GRAPEVINE

Historic Nash Farm (626 Ball St, 817-410-3185) hosts a Patriotic Picnic 10am-noon Fri, featuring lawn games and refreshments for $5 per person. (Bring your own picnic.) Head back to Nash Farm 7pm-dark Sat, Jul 9, for the 1920s Ice Cream Social. Tickets are $10 and include hand-cranked, homemade ice cream and Victorian lawn games. Lawn chairs, picnics, and quilts are welcome. For tickets or more info, visit Tickets.GrapevineTicketline.com/Events.

Historic Grapevine hosts its 40th Annual Fourth-of-July Celebration at 9:30pm Mon with 800-foot-high fireworks set to patriotic music over Lake Grapevine at Sand Bass Point (inside Oak Grove Park, 399 Sand Bass Dr). The free show lasts about 20 minutes. Along with the traditional fireworks, there will be “close-proximity pyrotechnics to create a multi-position diverse mix of effects such as scrambling comets, falling leaves, color-changing peonies, and much more.”

LITTLE ELM

Two free simultaneous fireworks shows are happening at July Jubilee in Little Elm at 9:30pm Mon, one at the beach at Little Elm Park (701 W Eldorado Pkwy, 972-731-3296), and the other at Little Elm High School (1900 Walker Ln, 972-947-9443). During the fireworks, KHYI/95.3-FM The Range will be live, broadcasting patriotic tunes. The park will be open all day with live music, vendors, and more.

WEATHERFORD

The annual Spark in the Park free concert and fireworks show is back for 2022 at Heritage Park (317 Santa Fe Dr, 817-598-4124), featuring native Texan country star Mike Ryan with Austin Red Dirt band Micky & The Motorcars 6pm-10pm Mon. Fireworks begin around 9:30pm. For patriotic music choreographed to the fireworks, tune into the Chuck 102.5-FM app.