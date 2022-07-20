1.) All tequilas have (at least) one thing in common. It is a product of Mexica exclusively, or it is not tequila. Even so, American distillers often make great spirits using the agave plant. Mainly known for bourbons, local outfit BENDT Distilling Co. (225 S Charles St, Lewisville, 214-814-0545) has an Old Town Spirits line that includes an agave spirit, along with an aged rum, silver rum, and premium vodka. Stop by for a single, neat pour of Old Town Spirits’ Craft Agave 2pm-9pm Mon-Thu or noon-10pm Fri-Sat for $7.

2.) On Sunday, Chuy’s is serving up Dollar Tequila Floaters and $5 top-shelf tequila shots. You can also order a Super Grande ’Rita, a 22-oz fresh-squeezed margarita in a color-changing cup that you can keep. If you prefer to party at home, Chuy’s has Tex-Mex meal kits at OrderChuys.com. With locations in Fort Worth (2401 W 7th St, Ste 110, 817-332-2489 and 9700 N Fwy, 817-741-6090), Arlington (4001 Bagpiper Way, Ste 199, 817-557-2489), Denton (3300 Wind River Ln, 940-228-0555), and Southlake (1221 E Hwy 114, Ste 100, 817-421-2489), you can visit your nearest Chuy’s 11am-9pm Sun.

3.) In honor of this special drinking holiday, Lottie’s (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 300, @LottiesFW) hosts a National Tequila Day Fiesta at 1pm Sun, featuring chips and queso, games, a pinata, photo ops, and specialty frozen margaritas. Fiesta attire is encouraged.

4.) From 11am to closing time Sun, Lucky Lou’s (1207 W Hickory St, Denton, 940-484-5550) is celebrating National Tequila Day with some all-day drink specials, including $6 palomas, $5 Tequila Sunrises, $3.50 tequila shots, and $3 margaritas (frozen or on the rocks).

5.) For its second-anniversary party, Mexican Sugar Las Colinas (3215 Regent Blvd, Irving, 469-313-1300) invites you to “go on a blind date with tequila.” At 4pm Sun, participate in blind tastings with agave flights ($18-100) that you can customize by aroma, taste, and finish at the Agave Library Pop-Up. Enjoy tropical fruit popsicles from a traditional Mexican paleta cart as a sweet treat or as a stirrer for your margarita. There will also be complimentary tequila tastings. Reserve a table at MexicanSugarCocina.com.

6.) Free live music and tequila specials are on the menu 11am-11:30pm Sat at The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890). Along with mezcal and tequila flights available for purchase, there will be a special $5 margarita menu. Other specials include $6 pozole and $3 Bloody Marys and micheladas. For updates on the musical guests, keep an eye on Facebook.com/ThePostFW.

7.) If you are celebrating National Tequila Day at your place, local artisans Sand Rayz Studios of Arlington has just the thing you need. For $45, you can purchase a tequila flight board with a removable slate coaster like the acacia-wood one pictured. “One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor” indeed! New products are added daily, plus you can do custom orders. With promo code FBFOLLOW, you’ll receive 25% off thru Sun, Jul 31, at Etsy.com/Shop/SandRayzStudio.

8.) With 71 varieties of tequila on the drink menu, The Yucatan Tequila Bar & Grill (909 W Magnolia Av, 682-385-9395) is a sure bet for celebrating this Sunday. Yucatan offers $5 house and flavored margaritas, giveaways, and samplings all day, plus happy hour food and drinks 3pm-7pm Sun. DJ Tom Loris will provide the tunes from 3pm-8pm.