As part of our inaugural animal-friendly edition, please enjoy our curated selection of animal-related events and creature-themed happenings — some by name only, because that’s how we roll — that you can check out this week and beyond in North Texas. This place is a zoo!

Thursday August 18, 2022

August is #CleartheShelters month, and many animal shelters and rescue organizations, working tirelessly to find loving homes for as many pets as possible, step up to bring additional awareness to the plight of homeless animals during this time. At the Humane Society of North Texas, for example, all adoptable pets are spayed/neutered and microchipped, have had an initial health screening and core vaccinations, and can be seen at HSNT.org/Adopt-at-HSNT. For more information, please visit CleartheShelters.com.

Friday August 19, 2022

Oh, Magnolia at the Modern, you rarely disappoint. This weekend’s film is My Donkey, My Lover & I. Schoolteacher Antoinette has summer vacation plans with her married lover, the father of one of her students. The wife has other plans: a surprise hiking trip. Antoinette and a protective donkey named Patrick decide to follow their tracks. This film is 97 minutes and is in French with English subtitles. See My Donkey, My Lover & I at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) at 4pm and 8pm today, 5pm Sat, and noon, 2pm, and 4pm Sun. Tickets are $10. Sunday noon tickets are always half-price.

Saturday August 20, 2022

Did you know that you can explore the Fort Worth Zoo (9 Colonial Pkwy, 817-759-7555) in the evening and early morning, before and after the crowds take over? Enjoy the trails of the park’s African, Asian, and Australian areas with your group of 15 participants or more, ages 6 to adult, 8pm-10am Fridays and Saturdays year-round through the Safari Overnight program. (Two adult chaperones, 18 years and older, are required for every 15 children 6 years old through 12th grade.) The cost is $75 per person and includes a night and morning hike, an evening snack, a continental breakfast, and all-day admittance to the zoo following the morning hike. To schedule a Safari Overnight for your group, call the education department at 817-759-7200 or email Education@FortWorthZoo.org.

Sunday August 21, 2022

From 8pm-10pm on the second and fourth Sunday of every month, tune in to KUZU/92.9-FM, Denton’s freeform community radio station, for My Monkey and Me. Hosted by Katey Margolis, this program explores “connections in the greater world of music, curated and filtered through the soul-soaked mind of a punk.” You can also listen at KUZU.fm.

Monday August 22, 2022

Would you like to meet a great white shark? You’ll need a bigger boat. OCEARCH, the global nonprofit conducting research on great whites and promoting “facts over fear” through education and outreach, has a unique fundraising sweepstake. Make a donation by Fri, Sep 30, and you will be entered into the Meet-a-Shark Contest, a chance to win a five-day journey for two aboard an upcoming ocean research expedition with airfare and $500 spending money included. The trip for two is the grand prize, but 100 people will also win prize packs with Costa sunglasses and Yeti coolers. Suggested donation amounts are $8, $15, or $25, but give what you can at OCEARCH.org/contest.

Thursday August 25, 2022

I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t mention my favorite band, The Toadies, in this animal-themed list of events, especially since they will be at Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, 214-618-6893) with special guest MOTORCADE — what an excellent name for a Dallas band — at 7pm. Tickets start at $20 on Eventbrite.com. Animal/music lovers can also see Denton’s own The Wee-Beasties with A Giant Dog from Austin at Three Links (2704 Elm St, Dallas, 214-484-6011). Doors are at 7pm, and the show starts at 8pm.

Friday August 26, 2022

Though famous for its magazine, National Geographic also has a film and television division known as Nat Geo that is bringing a unique experience to Fort Worth. Symphony for Our World, a multimedia event combining wildlife portraits and an original score by Bleeding Fingers Music, will be performed at Bass Hall by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, led by Conductor Scott Terrell. “This moving experience takes audiences on a breathtaking journey from the depths of our mysterious seas to the great heights of our majestic skies in a powerful tribute to the beauty and wonders of our world.” Tickets start at $35 at FWSymphony.org.