Thursday, October 20

Starting Tue, Nov 1, the 12th-floor outdoor terrace of the Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel (200 Main St, 817-870-1000) will host hand-picked classics, cult films, and recent releases curated by the programming team of Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth, and tickets are on sale now. After a successful drive-in and summer series in Dallas last year, the club wanted to find a permanent home for its flagship rooftop experience in North Texas. “I’m enthusiastic we have found the ideal rooftop in downtown Fort Worth,” said Gerry Cottle, Rooftop Cinema Club founder. “Locals and visitors will enjoy this cinematic experience, whether for a fun night with friends and family or a date night.” All films are shown on a state-of-the-art LED screen. Lawn games and signature food and drinks will be available, and deck chairs will be outfitted with wireless headsets. Learn more at RooftopCinemaClub.com.

Friday, October 21

Hotel Drover (200 Mule Alley, 817-755-5557) invites you to enjoy A Night in the Backyard featuring author Celestina Blok from 6pm to 8pm. A third-generation Fort Worth native and TCU alumna, Blok has been writing about her hometown since 2005. In her new book 100 Things to Do in Fort Worth Before You Die, Blok shares a compilation of her Fort Worth favorites. There will also be live music under the stars, a pop-up shop, and new craft cocktails available for purchase from the Pour House. This meet-and-greet book signing experience is complimentary to attend. RSVP at HotelDrover.com/Experience-CelestinaBlok.

Saturday, October 22

On Sat, Dec 10, the TCU Horned Frogs will play in the Simmons Bank Showdown at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9000) for the fourth consecutive season. Tickets for this non-conference basketball tournament go on sale today at 10am via Ticketmaster. The doubleheader will begin with a faceoff between two Sunbelt Conference teams, the Texas State Bobcats and the UTA Mavericks, followed by Big 12’s TCU and the AAC’s SMU. Tipoff and television broadcast information for both games will be announced later.

Sunday, October 23

As we mentioned last week, the Music Awards are back. Along with the jam nights at Lazy Daisy Coffee Bar, Lola’s Fort Worth with Playtown, McFly’s Pub, and Pinky’s Champagne Room & Velvet Jazz Lounge, the Black Dog Jam at Scat Jazz Lounge (111 W 4th St, Ste 11, 817-870-9100) is nominated for best open-mic at FWWeekly.com/music-awards-ballot-2022. Check out the Black Dog Jam every Sunday at 8pm. The Scat says, “It’s one of Fort Worth’s longest-running weekly shows for a reason.” No cover.

Monday, October 24

Typically, Funkytown Podcast does its thing on Sundays, so by Monday, you can find a link to the most recent podcast at Facebook.com/FunkytownPodcast or via the BeanPod app. For a thorough rundown of the nominees in our 2022 Music Awards (voting runs thru Sun, Nov 20), check out Funkytown’s Oct 9 episode. As an alternative to our awards, host Jeffery Lord created The Lordies, featuring 10 categories not on our list and his winners. I think my favorite Lordy category might be Saxophone Does Belong in Rock ’n’ Roll Music, with the winner being “Keep Haltom High” by The Me-Thinks. *chef’s kiss* As it bears repeating, our ballot was not created by local experts but by our readers, and we thank them kindly for their pitching in.

Tuesday, October 25

A welcoming reception is at 6:30pm, followed by dinner at 7pm, at the Lange Twins Tasting Dinner at Café Modern (the Modern Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, 866-824-5566). Chef Jett Mora and his culinary team will pair dishes with wine varietals for a fall taste. The menu includes autumn squash, beef cheeks, duck, plum tarts, potato fondant, pumpkin bread toast, and more. Tickets are $140 per person. To RSVP, visit TheModern.org/Cafe-Modern and click “reserve your table.”

Wednesday, October 26

In support of Planned Parenthood, Liberty Lounge FW (515 S Jennings Av, 682-730-0915) is hosting a Planned Parenthood Trivia Night & Period Product Drive from 7pm to 8:30pm. Planned Parenthood delivers vital reproductive health care, sex education, and information to millions of people worldwide, including the women of North Texas. “Supporters like you help build our movement — there’s a role for everyone. Sign up to get involved as a volunteer today!” For more info, visit WeArePlannedParenthood.org.