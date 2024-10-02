In our Best Of 2024 special edition that hit newsstands and the innerwebs last week, it wasn’t only the critics that had a say. You, esteemed readers, made some choices as well. While we know plenty about our critics’ faves, as each choice came with a paragraph or two about why they were so great, I thought you could use some info on a few readers’ choices, too, so every week in October, we will feature a few award winners, starting with several Arts & Culture categories today. Welcome to the Best Of Big Ticket!

Art Gallery Exhibit

While our critics selected exhibits at Bale Creek Allen Gallery, Fort Works Art, and J. Peeler Howell Fine Art, our readers chose Affirmations. Curated by Ariel Davis, the show at Gallery 440 (440 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-335-0100) featured work by members of the Fort Worth Art Collective, a group of established artists working in multiple disciplines and media who exhibit in various places. Visit FWArtCollective.com.

Arts & Crafts Event

The ever-popular Arts Goggle on the Near Southside won our critics’ hearts this year, but our readers went with the Queer Craft Night at The Welman Project (3950 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-924-4000), a sober-/safe-space event for LGBTQIA+ adults and their friends to hang out, make a mess, and build community while experimenting with creative reuse crafts. Plus, 100% of your ticket cost helps provide free supplies and support to thousands of teachers. Each session offers a guided craft you can join, or you can bring your work in progress. All skill levels are welcome. You must be 18+ to attend. The next Queer Craft Night is 6pm-8pm Sat, Nov 16. Tickets are $10 at My.TheWelmanProject.org/Queer-Craft-Night.

Dance Troupe

The critics and I cannot wait for this winter’s production of The Nutcracker by Texas Ballet Theater, but the readers’ choice went to Ballet Folklorico de Fort Worth (4200 S Fwy, Ste 1830, Fort Worth, 817-454-2778). My dance card isn’t quite full for this weekend, so I may check out this troupe’s Mexican folk dancing at the Fort Worth Dance Festival Fri-Sun. For performance times, locations, and $20 tickets, visit TerrellDance.com/FWDF.

Day Trip

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center has won both the readers’ and critic’s choices over the years, and I tend to agree. Petting a giraffe through my car window? That’s the stuff of bucket lists! But me, I’ll go anywhere. Our readers picked Hico, Texas, this year. Hico Hall has bands every weekend, and the commerce team has an Oktoberfest this month and a Billy the Kid Film Festival in November. For all the details, go to VisitHicoTexas.com.

Music Lessons

As our critic put it, “For aspiring musicians of all ages, you can’t beat Music Junkie Studios” in Fort Worth, but for those living in Arlington, check out the readers’ choice. Arlington School of Music (3100 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 817-459-1444) offers private instruction on guitar, piano, voice, violin, drums, mandolin, ukulele, and bass from working musicians who know the drill.