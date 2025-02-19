SHARE
What if the United States government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa? Take a comedic ride at the local production of Ain’t No Mo’ and find out. Courtesy Soul Rep Theatre Company

Circle Theatre and Stage West are teaming up with Dallas’ Soul Rep Theatre Company to bring three shows by Black American playwrights from the 2022-23 Broadway season to local stages this summer.

Ashley Oliver, general manager of Soul Rep, noticed that all three North Texas theaters were producing Black Broadway shows this season, which is a rarity. “I felt really invested in making the connection with Stage West and Circle Theatre.” They felt the same way, and a plan was devised to promote one another’s productions.

Guests who purchase a ticket to Ain’t No Mo’, A Strange Loop, or Fat Ham will receive a 20% discount on each of the other two shows. In a follow-up email for your first purchased show, you’ll find the discount codes for the other two productions and further instructions.

Sundance Square Black History- rectangle corrected

 

 JUNE 5-8, 2025 

Soul Rep Theatre Company presents Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E. Cooper at the Kalita Humphreys Theater (3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, 214-613-3268) 7:30pm Thu-Sat, Jun 5-7, and 2pm Sat and Sun, Jun 7-8. This comedy asks the question: What if the United States government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa? The answer plays out in a comedic ride that blends avant-garde theater with drag, sketch, and satire. The story of this “great exodus” is told by an ensemble cast led by Peaches, a larger-than-life flight agent boarding the final plane leaving the country. Tickets start at $25 at SoulRep.org.

What if the United States government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa? Take a comedic ride at the local production of Ain’t No Mo’ and find out.
Courtesy Soul Rep Theatre Company

 

 JUNE 19 – JULY 12, 2025 

Circle Theatre (230 W 4th St, Fort Worth, 817-877-3040) is presenting A Strange Loop by Michael R. Jackson. This Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical explores the Black queer experience through the story of Usher, a musical theater writer who crafts a show about his own complex journey. See this show within a show at 7:30pm Thu, 8pm Fri-Sat, or 3pm Sat from Thu, Jun 19, to Sat, Jul 12. Individual tickets will be on sale soon at CircleTheatre.com/AStrangeLoop.

Explore the Black queer experience at Circle Theatre’s production of A Strange Loop.
Courtesy Circle Theatre

 

 AUGUST 28 to SEPTEMBER 14, 2025 

Stage West Theatre (821 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-784-9378) also has a Pulitzer Prize-winning play this summer. A retelling of Hamlet, Fat Ham by James Ijames centers on a queer Black man in a Southern family who is visited by the ghost of his father at a backyard barbecue and is asked to seek revenge but with a modern perspective on themes like masculinity and family trauma. Fat Ham is 7:30pm Thu-Sun or 2pm Sat-Sun from Thu, Aug 28, to Sun, Sep 14. Tickets are $38 at StageWest.org/Fat-Ham.

Fat Ham is a modern, Southern retelling of Hamlet at Stage West.
Courtesy Stage West

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY