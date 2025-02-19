Food critic Laurie James just covered a lot of ground in this week’s Eats & Drinks article (see: pg. 17). Here’s the scoop on the eight Black-owned businesses she highlights.

1.) Belzoni’s Catfish Cafe (110 Jim Wright Fwy, Ste C, White Settlement, 817-386-0714, @BelzonisCatfishCafe, BelzonisCatfishCafe.com) specializes in catfish but is also known for burgers and sweet potato pies. The place is open for lunch 11am-2pm Mon-Fri, for dinner 4pm-7pm Wed and Fri, plus noon to 4pm Sat (closed on Sun). On game days, there are often wing specials.

2.) Black Coffee (1417 Vaughn Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-782-9867, @BlackCoffeeFW, BlackCoffeeFW.com) serves coffee, tea, and craft beverages near Texas Wesleyan University. Black Coffee specializes in interfusing global flavors with craft drinks 7am-5pm Mon-Fri, 7am-3pm Sat, and 8am-3pm Sun. The newest specialty, a blackberry matcha latte made with matcha, milk, housemade blackberry puree, and a decadent blackberry cold foam topper, symbolizes the deep roots and vibrant spirit of Black history.

3.) Carpenter’s Cafe and Catering (1116 Pennsylvania Av, Fort Worth, 682-499-8630, @CarpsCafeNCatering, CarpsCafe.net) serves Southern comfort food and is beloved for its smoked chicken, a.k.a. the Smokey Chick. Regular hours are 7am-3pm Tue-Sat, but there’s sometimes a Sunday Menu. Watch for announcements on their socials.

4.) Chef Point Cafe (5220 Hwy 121, Colleyville, 817-826-9664, @ChefPointFans, ChefPointCafe.org) does Bloody Marys right and serves American and Italian food 11am-9pm Mon-Thu, 11am-10pm Fri, 10am-10pm Sat, and 10am-9pm Sat. Now thru Fri, Feb 28, their chef’s specials will focus on the flavors of Nigeria. Other upcoming special events include a St. Patrick’s Day Brunch Fri-Mon, Mar 14-17, and an Easter Brunch on Sun, Apr 20.

5.) Cup O’Vibes (800 E Sublett Rd, Ste 170, Arlington, 817-706-1451, @CupOVibes, CupOVibes.com) serves baked goods, coffee, and tea in a welcoming atmosphere 7am-3pm Mon-Sat. There are Black History Month specials now thru the first week of March featuring drinks named for — and information about — leaders like Nita Haliburton, Brittney Newton, and Marvin Sutton.

6.) HustleBlendz (120 St. Louis Av, Ste 101, Fort Worth, 817-875-6663, @HustleBlendz, HustleBlendz.com) is a coffeeshop specializing in ethically sourced products 8am-5pm Mon-Thu and 8am-3pm Sat-Sun. HustleBlendz also sometimes operates as a venue and hosts special events like their upcoming Love & Hustle Vendor Market from 4pm to 6pm on Sat, Mar 8.

7.) Smoke ’N Ash BBQ Tex-Ethiopian Smokehouse (5904 S Cooper St, Ste 110, Arlington, 817-385-9975, @SmokeNAshBBQ, SmokeNAshBBQ.net) serves smoked meats, sides, and desserts noon-8pm Tue-Sat and noon-6pm Sun. You can enjoy tastings from this smokehouse and do some good at the Help & Hope event benefiting Arlington Charities at Texas Live! on Thu, Feb 27. Individual tickets start at $150 at ArlingtonCharities.org.

8.) Tam-Tam Zings Bar & Grill (7224 Glenview Dr, Richland Hills, 817-537-2059, @TamTamZing, ZingsCafe.com) serves East African cuisine, cocktails, and vegetarian dishes, too, 5pm-midnight Thu and Sun and 5pm-2am Fri-Sat. Enjoy 50% off select drinks and menu items at happy hour from 5pm to 7pm every Thu-Sun.