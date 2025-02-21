In our inaugural Black History Month special issue, we revealed many great upcoming local goings-on. In celebration of Black excellence, here are some must-see events beyond February.

FEBRUARY – MARCH

Highlighting the works of local artists celebrating the beauty, joy, and pride of Black culture, Sunday’s Best is up now thru Sun, Mar 16, at Zona 7 Gallery (404 Houston St, Fort Worth, SundanceSquare.com/21769/) in Sundance Square. Curated by Dahlia Horne, Dontrius Williams, and Kelsha Reese, the show features works by Reese as well as Will Gerst, RaShawd Solomon, and Demarcus Williams. The gallery is open noon-8pm Tue-Sun.

Next door at 400h Gallery (400 Houston St, Fort Worth, @400hGallery), another art exhibit is celebrating Black History Month. Tarrant County Black Historical & Genealogical Society is hosting its 12th Annual Lenora Rolla Juried Art Show featuring local adult and student artists, including Janine Williams, thru Sun, Mar 16. The gallery is open noon-8pm Wed-Sun.

MARCH

With a joyous score of blues, gospel, jazz, and ragtime, The Color Purple is a story of hope and a testament to the healing power of love. Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the critically acclaimed film of the same name, The Color Purple runs March 1-9 at Casa Mañana (3101 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-2272). Tickets start at $59 at CasaManana.org.

APRIL

This is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a drill. Ice-T (yes, that Ice-T) headlines the next UTA Speaker Series. While I’m disappointed to learn there’s no Body Count performance, I am still fangirling over here and looking forward to hearing what he has to say. Beyond the music, Ice-T is an accomplished actor and author, and he is in town to share his story of resilience and success. From his rough childhood on the streets of Los Angeles to his controversial music career to his iconic stint on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Ice-T has become a cultural icon and an influential spokesman for America’s youth, regardless of color. Ice-T’s Overcoming Adversity: From the Streets to Stardom will be at Texas Hall on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington (701 W Nedderman Dr, Arlington, 817-272-5584) 7:30pm Wed, Apr 16. Tickets are free for students, faculty, and staff and $5 for community members and alums at UTATickets.com.

MAY

This year’s Tacos and Tequila Fest features entertainment by Busta Rhymes, Timbaland, Trina, Trick Daddy, and more at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, 817-335-2491) 2pm Sat, May 17. General admission tickets start at $59 per or $99 for two and include access to the performances, plus bars, craft food vendors, and other on-site experiences like art installations, a Chihuahua Beauty Pageant, lucha libre wrestling, and more. Check out all the ticket levels and make your choice now at TacosandTequilaFestival.com. If you get to meet Busta at this event, be sure to congratulate him on his honorary degree. He recently received a doctorate in philosophy from Harvest Christian University in his hometown of Brooklyn.

JUNE

When things finally warm up (brrr!), remember to check out the Black Broadway Summer series presented jointly by Circle Theatre, Soul Rep Theatre, and Stage West. Guests who purchase a ticket to Ain’t No Mo’, A Strange Loop, or Fat Ham will receive a 20% discount on the other two shows. In a follow-up email for your first purchased show, you’ll find the discount codes for the other two productions and further instructions. Read more in Big Ticket at FWWeekly.com.

JULY

For the first time in 40 years, The Wiz returns “home” to Fort Worth on an all-new tour. Based on The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, this musical has taken a classic but mostly white-oriented American fantasy and transformed it into an all-Black extravaganza for the ages. The groundbreaking twist changed the face of Broadway when it first debuted. With its iconic score packed with gospel, funk, soul, and rock, The Wiz tells the tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop dance paves the way for easing on down the road. The Wiz takes flight at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) 7:30pm Tue-Sat, Jul 15-19; 1:30pm Sat-Sun, Jul 19-20; and 6:30pm Sun, Jul 20. Tickets start at $44 at BassHall.com.

Hop aboard Christopher Blay’s bus for a subtle interrogation of our country’s (lack of) progress. Read all about it in Fare Play.