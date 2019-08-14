Casey Donahew grew up in Burleson but “drank my first beer and cried my first tear” in Fort Worth according to his first song — “Stockyards.” I imagine Casey was using poetic license, although it’s OK for men to cry in public. I’ve done it myself (but try not to make a habit of it). Casey, a former rodeo cowboy, has been cranking out hardcore Texas Music tunes since 2002. He headlines this year’s Ranch Bash concert on October 19 at Panther Island Pavilion with Vincent Neil Emerson, Sam Riggs, Shane Smith, Josh Weathers, and others. Casey is in town promoting the concert with the good folks at Ranch radio, and we talk about his new album and sing the aforementioned song. Casey’s discography reveal his independent nature: “Whiskey Baby,” “Double-Wide Dream,” “12 Gauge,” “White Trash Story,” “What Cowboys Do.” Casey tours nationally and works as hard as Bruce Springsteen to put on high-energy shows. He can also do the slow ballads and keep a crowd hooked. And he’s a good guy. Casey recently raised tens of thousands of dollars to buy school supplies for area teachers to keep them from dipping into their own pockets. Thanks for toastin’ and jammin’ with us, Casey, and we’ll see you in October at Ranch Bash. — Jeff Prince