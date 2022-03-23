Thursday March 24, 2022

Thu-Sun at various times thru Sun, Apr 10, the curtain will go up on Witch, a play by Jen Silverman, at Stage West (821 W Vickery Blvd, 817-784-9378): “Mischief lurks in the sleepy village of Edmonton as a slick young devil arrives in search of a few fresh souls. As the townsfolk reveal their deepest secrets and desires, bargains are struck, tables are turned, and an outcast woman living at the edge of the village proves to be much more than she seems.” Tickets are $40 at StageWest.org.

Friday March 25, 2022

Magnolia at the Modern — an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) — is screening Compartment No. 6 this weekend: “A young Finnish woman escapes an enigmatic love affair in Moscow by boarding a train to the Arctic port of Murmansk. Forced to share the long ride and a tiny sleeping car with a larger-than-life Russian miner, the unexpected encounter leads the occupants of Compartment No. 6 to face major truths about human connection.” The movie is 108 minutes long and is in Russian with English subtitles. Showtimes are 4pm, 6pm, and 8pm today; 5pm Sat; and noon, 2pm, and 4pm Sun. Tickets are $10. Sunday noon tickets are always half price.

Saturday March 26, 2022

As part of the free Thin Line Festival Wed-Sun featuring 50-plus movies and 50-plus bands, Movie Tavern Denton (916 W University Dr, 940-483-1483) is screening a documentary about a local animal celebrity. Honk is the story of a domestic goose abandoned in a Dallas park during the pandemic and his rescuer Cheryl: “Dumped and alone at a city park, Honk spends his days dodging cars, begging for food, and looking for friends. When Cheryl and Honk’s paths cross unexpectedly, what follows is a story in which fairy tales are made.” Showtime is 10:30am. This screening — and all of them — are free to attend, but registration is recommended at ThinLine.us.

Sunday March 27, 2022

Theatre Arlington (305 W Main St, 817-275-7661) presents Sister Act: “When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover.” If you haven’t seen the movie of the same name, find out what happens next any Thu-Sun at various times thru Sat, Apr 16. Tickets are $32 at TheatreArlington.org.

Monday March 28, 2022

Bug out in a big way 8am-6pm Mon-Sun thru Sun, Apr 10, at David Rogers’ Big Bugs sculpture exhibit at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160). The oversized pieces are made from forest materials such as dry branches, freshly cut saplings, and whole trees. Viewings of Big Bugs are complimentary with your $6-12 garden admission ticket at FWBG.org.

Tuesday March 29, 2022

In honor of Women’s History Month, Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts at Rose Marine Theater (1440 N Main St, 817-624-8333) presents Mujeres on the Move, a group exhibition featuring the works of Latina artists from North Texas. Featured artists include Sheryl Anaya, Sarah Ayala, Brenda Ciardiello, Michelle Cortez Gonzales, Faz, Karla Garcia, Marian Ichaso Lefeld, Paulina Lopez, Tina Medina, Tejana Mix, and Diane Pereira. As these women come from different disciplines, each will showcase a different perspective through works across various media. This event is free to attend, but donations are appreciated at ArtesdelaRosa.org. RSVP is also appreciated. For registration info, see the event page at Facebook.com/viveADLR/events.

Wednesday March 30, 2022

When your dog is constantly misbehaving, outings are no walk in the park. Pet resort business PetSuites Chisholm Trail (5501 Columbus Trail, 682-615-0011) wants to help. In celebration of National Take-a-Walk-in-the-Park Day, bring your pup to meet PetSuites trainers at 5:30pm at Candleridge Park (4116 Willow Way Rd) to work on loose-leash walking, distractions, recalls, socialization, and more. This event is free to attend. Call Sharon at 817-754-1077 to RSVP.