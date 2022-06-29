Thursday June 30, 2022

Circle Theatre (230 W 4th St, 817-877-3040) presents a musical stage adaptation of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein at 7:30pm Thu, 8pm Fri, and 3pm and 8pm Sat, now thru Sat, Jul 23. Directed by Joel Ferrell with music director Cody Dry, this “electrical” adaptation will definitely make you feel … alive! Tickets start at $32 at CircleTheatre.com.

Friday July 1, 2022

Actress/playwright Jessica Sherr stars in Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies 7:30pm-10pm today and tomorrow at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390). The story is told “through conversations with Davis’ mother Ruthie, her friendship with Olivia De Havilland, stories about her love affair with William Wyler, her four failed marriages, her unpleasant relationship with her daughter, ageism in Hollywood, and her feelings of regret about her groundbreaking court case with Warner Bros. (which she lost),” bringing to life Davis’ “most defining moments.” Tickets are $22.50 at DowntownCowtown.com. There is also a one-woman play about Bette Davis called All About Bette at 7:30pm Thu at Four Day Weekend (312 Houston St, 817-226-4329), with tickets starting at $48.50 at AllAboutBette.us.

Saturday July 2, 2022

The Texas Rangers are hosting a blood drive at Globe Life Field (734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, 800-366-2834) 9am-5pm in the 421 Food Hall near Section 225. Donors can park in Lot A and enter the stadium through the west VIP entrance. Each donor will receive a voucher for two upper-level tickets valid during the 2022 season and other sponsor gifts. There will be guest appearances by Rangers alumni Kevin Mench 10am-11am and Cecil Espy 3pm-4pm, plus complimentary ballpark tours at the top of the hour 10am-4pm. Sign up at Bit.ly/RangersDrive2022.

Sunday July 3, 2022

The third event of the Mimir Chamber Music Festival is at 2pm at the Renzo Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum (3311 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-332-8451), featuring the Pacifica Quartet (violinists Simin Ganatra and Austin Hartman, violist Mark Holloway, cellist Brandon Vamos) and pianists Lucille Chung and Alessio Bax. Tickets are $35 at MimirFestival.org.

Monday July 4, 2022

Create Arlington (304 W Main St, 682-248-8424), an artists’ co-working space/gallery in the downtown area, hosts the new free exhibit The Black Experience 10am-6pm Sun-Mon, featuring the works of six Black artists, including Demetri Cotton, John Johnson, Brenna Rusk, Kennedeigh Smith, Bryce Charles, and Justin “JUST” Simmons, who is also the curator. If you’d like to meet the artists and enjoy complimentary light refreshments, you are welcome to attend the opening reception at 6pm Sat.

Tuesday July 5, 2022

On the first Tuesday of the month, Stage West Theatre (821 W Vickery Blvd, 817-784-9378) hosts interactive community events. At 6pm, head to the theater’s Lobby Cafe for complimentary drinks and bar snacks. Then at 6pm, enjoy an Old-Fashioned Sock Hop. “All you queens and cool cats, step back into the time of Chubby Checker, malted milkshakes, and the jitterbug, Stage West style.” Amber Marie Flores, who’s likely familiar to Stage West theatergoers from shows like First Date, will lead attendees in a casual sequence of sock hop choreography. Tickets are $20 at StageWest.org.

Wednesday July 6, 2022

Weird Wednesday has moved. Hosted by the Movie Mutant (@MovieMutant), this monthly secret screening of an obscure genre film is now at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, 817-926-2800). At 8pm, “one of the greatest graphic gross-out comedy thrillers of all time” will be screened. Parking will be available in the lot behind the hall on Maddox Street. A pay-what-you-can donation is requested at the door. This event is BYOB, and a taco truck will be on-site.