1.) Beloved local Chef Keith “Buttons” Hicks is suffering from end-stage COPD and needs a double-lung transplant and some love and financial support in his journey to a healthier life. At 6pm Wed, Jan 31, Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-9500) will host the Button’s Family Affair Benefit Concert, and everyone is invited. When Hicks’ Buttons restaurant was open, it played host to many such events, and now it’s time to return the favor. There will be live music, complimentary appetizers, and food for purchase from Chef Billy Kidd, Chef Ty Frazier, The RIM, Fat Face Full, and Ms. Angi’s Louisiana Kitchen. This event will be staffed by a group of Hicks’ former employees and friends. Tickets start at $25 per person on Eventbrite.com.

2.) At its Meet the Maker tasting event on the last Thursday of every month, Toro Toro inside the Worthington Renaissance Hotel (200 Main St, Ste B, Fort Worth, 817-870-1000) invites you to try local bites and spirits 5pm-7pm. This time, the featured spirit is La Pulga by Fort Worth natives Sarah Castillo, Andrew De La Torre, and Stephen Slaughter. This free-to-attend event is open to the public (21+ only) and includes complimentary valet parking.

3.) To celebrate the birthday of Scotland’s national poet, Robert “Rabbie” Burns, Acre Distilling (1309 Calhoun St, Fort Worth, 817-632-7722) will serve up an incredible array of artisan cheeses paired with an exclusive lineup of limited-edition whiskies and all your other Acre faves on Burns Day at 5:30pm or 7pm Fri. Taste an assortment of five artisan cheeses and seven spirits, plus receive a 15% discount on retail bottles. Tickets are $25 per person at AcreDistilling.com.

4.) Join the Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation for a cross-cultural dining experience called Beyond Borders at Whiskey Ranch (4250 Mitchell Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-840-9140) 6:30pm Sat. The multi-course meal will be followed by a panel discussion with the three chefs: Rodrigo Cardenas of Don Artemio Mexican Heritage, Michael Fojtasek of Olamaie, and Tom Perini of Perini Ranch Steakhouse. Tickets are $250 at FWFWF.org/Events/Beyond-Borders.

5.) Learn to make three different handcrafted alcoholic drinks at Cocktail Class with Master Mixologist Jason Shelly at TX Whiskey (2601 Whiskey Ranch Rd, Fort Worth) 6pm Wed, Jan 31. Your $86.80 admission includes one drink ticket to redeem pre-class, a guided demonstration of three cocktails to make and imbibe during instruction, and 15% off bar and drinkware in the TX Ranch Store. Tickets must be purchased in advance at FRDistilling.com.

6.) Don’t forget to visit any Fish City Grill or Half Shells location by Wed, Jan 31, to try the “chalkboard specials,” including grouper tacos (with charred pico de gallo, fresh spinach, avocado crema, and cilantro bourbon roasted corn for $15.99) and shrimp-and-andouille mac ’n’ cheese (with creamy smoked Gouda and Parmesan plus a breadcrumb topping for $16.99), and more. Other specials are unique to each restaurant and will change twice daily. You can see them via live chalkboard cameras at FishCityGrill.com/Locations. Choose your location and click “daily specials” to see what is available now.

7.) Southfork Ranch (3700 Hogge Dr, Gate 1, Parker) will host a murder mystery dinner — All Is Fair in Love and Murder — on Fri, Feb 9. Arrival is requested at 6:30pm, then the dinner and show are 7pm to 10pm. Tickets are $95 per person at SouthforkRanch.com/Murder-Mystery-Dinner. This Valentine’s Day event is happening a little earlier in February than the other ones I’ve seen. Pick up next week’s paper to check out more such activities and specials closer to the “holiday.” It will be chock-full of love and other icky stuff in this column and Night & Day.

8.) On Thursdays Feb 22, Mar 14, and Mar 28 at 7pm, attend a hands-on pasta class at il Modo inside the Kimpton Harper Hotel (714 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-332-7200). You will learn about the history and process of making pasta, eat samples, and leave with your freshly made noodles and a takeaway recipe card. Wine and additional beverages will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets are $70 on Eventbrite.com.