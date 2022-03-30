Thursday March 31, 2022

Stone Cold Steve Austin is not here to do your laundry. He’s here for WrestleMania on Sat-Sun at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. But first, there’s a pre-party in the Stockyards. While there’s no guarantee that his merch people haven’t worked cold-water detergent and rasslin’ stuff into the mix, you’re sure to find plenty of beer swag at Steve Austin’s Badass Broken Skull Bash at 8:30pm at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, 817-624-7117). This promotional event hosted by El Segundo Brewery (@ElSegundoBrewingCo) and Broken Skull IPA features entertainment by Austin-based Americana band Reckless Kelly and a special appearance by Steve Austin. Tickets start at $25 at bit.ly/SCBASH.

Friday April 1, 2022

Artspace/tattoo studio Corazon Negro Art Gallery (1416 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 817-617-2347) has the laughs. Hosted by comedian Sequina, April Fool’s Smokes and Jokes features comedy sets by Big King, Kim Wadsworth, M-Dot, Olivia Pascal, T-Bone, and Shawn “The Snoman” Kay. This event is BYOB, but vendors will be on hand for food purchases. Tickets are $10 at the door or in advance at Vato Loco Tattoos (916 W Division St, Arlington, 817-617-2347).

Saturday April 2, 2022

“Arlington never has rap concerts — let’s fix that,” said local rapper/promoter Miles Canady. And so he has. Canady headlines Pastel Fest 8pm-12am at The Black Box (215 E Front St, Arlington, @BlackBox215), presented by Pink Hat Gang and Trang Vu Productions. This event also features rappers AASHA2K, Honey Whiskey Jr, Ivy Candy, Jevon Angel, Justin King, and Roman da Fro, plus an opening DJ Set by AJ Bobbitt. The cover charge is $10 at the door.

Sunday April 3, 2022

With our own ArtsGoggle festival happening in late April on the Near Southside, take a practice run at being an arts-fest attendee at the Deep Ellum Arts Festival 11am-11pm Fri-Sat and 11am-8pm today. This adult-oriented visual and performing arts event is located within the five-block area of the Deep Ellum Cultural District on Main Street from Hall Street to Exposition Avenue and the cross-streets of Elm and Commerce. More than 200 juried decorative and visual artists will commission and sell original works alongside artisans with handcrafted items from various disciplines and food/drinks vendors (so no coolers are allowed). Plus, 100 bands and performers will be entertaining the crowd on six stages and two performance areas. For performer details and a complete festival guide, visit DeepEllumArtsFestival.com.

Monday April 4, 2022

In celebration of 20 years of Harry Potter at the movies, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (3220 Town Centre Tr, Denton, 940-441-4233) is doing a 7pm screening of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2, the final film of the franchise. “Closing in on Voldemort’s last Horcruxes, Ron, Harry, and Hermione prepare for an epic final showdown that will see Harry and Voldy finally face-to-face on the battlefield — and may require Harry to make the ultimate sacrifice. The stakes have never been higher, and our heroes have never been more courageous than in this final fight for the future of the wizarding world. A fist pump-inspiring, tearjerking conclusion if there ever was one — and you’ll love every magical minute of it.” This film is 130 minutes and is rated PG-13. Tickets are $10 at Drafthouse.com/DFW.

Tuesday April 5, 2022

North Texas is pretty evenly divided geographically between the D and the FW when it comes to professional sports. In what I like to call the Eastern Conference (wait, what?), you have the Mavs and the Stars in Dallas. To the west, the Rangers play baseball and the Cowboys do whatever it is they do (something closely resembling football) in the Entertainment District in Arlington. If it’s time for a hockey fix, get the puck to American Airlines Center (2500 Victory Av, 214-467-8277) and watch the Dallas Stars of the actual/non-fictitious Western Conference face off against the New York Islanders at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $24 at Ticketmaster.com.

Wednesday April 6, 2022

The Here to Stay Benefit Show featuring artwork, clothing, and vegan baked goods available for purchase and live music by Smothered with Aliens Overhead, The Ends, and Gluestick is 7pm-midnight at Tulips FTW (112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798). This event supports two area nonprofits: community action group Say It With Your Chest TX (@SayItWithYourChestTX) and LGBTQ Here to Stay (@LGBTQHeretoStay), which unites LGBTQ+ artists and musicians with mutual aid organizations. Tickets are $15 at doors or $10 during presale at Prekindle.com.