It’s hot out there in more ways than one, so we’re here to help you cool down. Fluff? Definitely, but with so much nonsense going on in this country, consider our annual summer extravaganza a petite respite. And it’s fortifying af. Need help calming your nerves? Our Eats & Drinks section is full of delightful, refreshing libation recipes (pg. 27) and the names of local spots serving, in our humble opinion, the most delectable margaritas in town (pg. 30). Wanna get in shape for Civil War II? Check out pg. TK, where we take a look at every West-o-plex-local park for excellent mountain biking. Wanna be more enlightened? To better yourself, get a date, or go down to our fascist regime with the knowledge that you’re better than they are in your heart? Our Arts section’s got you covered (pg. 22), with the lowdown on all the premier plays, musicals, and exhibitions lighting up local stages and gallery walls this May and beyond. And that’s just the half of it, so step inside and cool down. You’re gonna need it. We all are. — Anthony Mariani, Editor