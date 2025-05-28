Below are some resources for your consideration, including astrology, faith-based listings, services, and more. Welcome to The Summertime List.

ASTROLOGY

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19): Your natural assertiveness will be useful in setting boundaries and securing resources. Your flourishing intuition will guide you to implement adjustments that safeguard your interests while remaining flexible enough to permit legitimate access.

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20): You might find it worthwhile to lovingly and thoroughly study the details of your daily life for a while. It’s an excellent time to get to know yourself better.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 20): I believe the coming weeks will be an excellent time for you to make restorations to previously ommitted chapters of your life story, Gemini. In every way you can imagine, tell the full story, provide the complete rendition, and offer elements that have been missing.

CANCERIAN (Jun 21-Jul 22): Your intuition is operating at peak levels, especially when you focus it on the big picture of your long-term destiny. Trust your ability to see the deep patterns running through your life story. To make the most of this gift, take a loving inventory of where you have been and where you are going. Then devote relaxed meditations to adjusting your master plan

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 22): You will be inspired to celebrate and cultivate the rich intersections that characterize your life—areas where an array of ideas, paths, and relationships converge. Be open to synergizing different aspects of your world: integrating emotions and logic, connecting with diverse people, blending personal and professional goals.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22): Instead of trying to figure everything out in the coming weeks, how about if you simply create a relaxed spaciousness for new things to emerge? Experiment with the hypothesis that progress will come not from doing more, but from allowing more.

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22): You are entering a phase when ascension and expansion will be among your main assignments. The best approach to your adventures is to make steady progress with precision and thoughtfulness. Rushing rashly ahead or taking needless risks could be counterproductive, so be scrupulous about planning and preparation.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): While your instincts may tempt you toward a flurry of activity, I believe now is a time to wait and see; to pause and ponder; to muse and meditate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): What would you most like to see revived and restored? Now is a good time to begin the effort.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): The coming months will also bring you recognition for labors of love you’ve been devoted to for a while—maybe not in the form of fame, but through an elevated appreciation by those whose opinion matters to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20- Feb 18): The Talking Heads 1984 album Stop Making Sense implies that we periodically derive benefit and relief from being free of the pressure to sound reasonable and be consistent. Now is a perfect time to honor this counsel. Give yourself a sabbatical from being sensible, serious, and overly sane. Consider a sustained pursuit of amusement, foolishness, and pleasure.

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20): Pay special attention to passing thoughts or sudden insights. They may contain more value than initially apparent. Seemingly ephemeral inspirations could become foundational elements in your future success. Document your hunches, even if they seem premature.

EDUCATION / CAREER INFO

NEED YOUR GED? Goodwill Can Help! We offer three programs geared toward preparing for and earning your GED. A2 Advancement & Achievement offers GED prep and optional paid work experience for Tarrant county residents (ages 25+). E2 Education & Employment offers the same for Tarrant County youth (ages 16-24). L2 Language & Learning offers intensive English language instruction program provided by ESL-certified teachers (for ages 18+). Explore your options and get started today by calling 817-332-7866 or emailing E2@GoodwillNCT.org. More info at GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org/Education .

HAVE A LITTLE FAITH

CELEBRATION: Located at 908 Pennsylvania Av (817-335-3222), Celebration Community Church has services on Sundays at 10am. Want to check out a nonjudgmental, inclusive church at home before attending in person? All services can also be viewed on YouTube (@CelebrationCommunityChurch130).

POTTER’S HOUSE: Join the Potter’s House of Fort Worth (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, 817-446-1999) for Sunday Service at 8am and Wednesday Bible Study at 7pm. For more info, visit us online at www.TPHFW.org .

HEALTH & WELLNESS

DENTAL INSURANCE: Physicians Mutual Insurance Co has coverage for 400+ procedures. Real dental insurance – NOT just a discount plan. Do not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental Information Kit with all the details! 1-888-361-7095 www.dental50plus.com/fortworth #6258.

LIFE INSURANCE: Up to $15,000.00 of GUARANTEED Life Insurance! No medical exam or health questions. Cash to help pay funeral and other final expenses.Call Physicians Life Insurance Company- 844-782-2870 or visit www.Life55plus.info/ftworth .

Avoid the hassle by keeping it local. Courtesy Touchstone Pictures

THE LOCAL LIST

COWTOWN ROVER: Are You Road-Trip Ready? If not, call Cowtown Rover ASAP! With their handy pick-up and drop-off services, having your car checked out could not be easier. ( CowtownRover.com , 3958 Vickery, 817.731.3223).

HIGHER PURPOSE: Everyone has a higher purpose. Find yours at Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, FWTX, 682-207-5351). See more at HigherPurposeEmporium.com .

PLANNED PARENTHOOD: We’re not going anywhere. Find us at PPGreaterTX.org.

THE PUBLISHED PAGE: PHYSICAL MEDIA ROCKS! Looking for Cassettes, CDs, DVDs & Vinyl? Come dig around, we have TONS! The Published Page Bookstop (10 E Chambers St, Cleburne, 817-349-6366) is open 10am-6pm Wed-Sat and 1pm-6pm Sun. An authentic “Old School” bookstore on the courthouse square of Historic Downtown Cleburne, TX, just 20 minutes south of FW, it’s a true Texas treasure. For more info, visit PublishedPage.com or find us on Facebook (@BiblioTreasures).

SUMMERTIME STUFF

SUMMERTIME EDITION: It’s hot out there in more ways than one, so we’re here to help you cool down. Fluff? Definitely, but with so much nonsense going on in this country, consider our annual summer extravaganza a petite respite. And it’s fortifying #AF. So what’s inside Summertime 2025? We’re glad you asked. For the full rundown, start here .

ARTS & CULTURE // SUMMERTIME ARTS & STAGE: Summertime used to be when theaters, museums, and galleries took a break, but in this never-ending maelstrom of information we’re all trapped in (thanks, iPhones; thanks, Zuck), well, our theaters, museums, and galleries have got to keep up. And they do. From Stage West to the Modern, Fort Worth is giddy with new work. Read all about it here.

ATE DAYS of MERMAID SIGHTINGS: If you have core memories of visiting the now-shuttered Aquarina Springs near San Marcos and watching the mermaids and swimming pigs, it wasn’t just a fever dream. It. Was. Real. But where did they go? We have thoughts. You may think that North Texas is too far inland for mermaid sightings. You’d be wrong. Here are eight — excuse me, nine — places to search.

BLOTCH // TSA: THE RIGHT ID: If the recent appointment of the new American pope from Chicago has you dreaming of authentic hot dogs and a tour or Wrigley Field, be sure and have the right ID on you before you head to the airport. Read about how your state ID can affect domestic flights in Get Your Act Together in Blotch at FWWeekly.com or click here .

CROSSTOWN SOUNDS // SUMMER IN THE CITIES: Summer is prime time for city concerts. Most of the options we covered are outdoors and, oddly, none are at water parks. With the large round ball of fire burning brightly above, I’m not quite sure why municipalities want their citizens out in the Texas heat. But they do. Read about the summer’s best city shows around North Texas here.

EATS & DRINKS // MARGARITAVILLE: Memorial Day weekend officially kicked off the arrival of sunshine and pool time, so we compiled a list of our favorite margaritas to help erase any heat-index sadness. We found them served spicy with tajin, while others leaned sour and sweet. There’s the simple shaken on the rocks and the truth of a frozen classic rimmed with salt. So, don your arm floaties and swim trunks before diving into these local joints where the margs are sure to give Jimmy Buffett’s ghost a head rush. Fort Worth is alive with so many varieties, it’s hard to choose our faves, but we have. Read about them here.

EATS & DRINKS // YOU GOTS TO CHILL: With triple-digit temps already here, staying cool with citrus and botanicals seems like a necessity. Summer officially starts June 20, but Texas weather never pays attention to rules. This warm, humid season cries out for citrus, icy/salty rims, stone fruits in season, and fresh botanicals like mint and lavender. Whether you want summer tastes in coffee or a cocktail, here are some suggestions, options, and recipes.

MUSIC // SUMMER SOUNDS: Let us count the ways in which music weaves its way through our pasts and presents. Read about hot new tunes and shows, and summer musical moments here.

NIGHT & DAY // SUMMER HOLIDAYS: With the kids out of school and the pools open, you really don’t need extra reasons to celebrate life over the summer. But we’ve got ’em. Now through the beginning of September, there’s Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Pride Month, Independence Day, and Labor Day as the touchpoints of the season. Read about the best events and activities this summer in North Texas here.

SCREEN // I KNOW WHAT YOU DID THIS SUMMER: The horror movie series from the 1980s are in no small part responsible for the franchise-driven mentality of Hollywood today, so it’s appropriate that this summer brings us the likes of M3GAN 2.0, in which the killer robot is brought back to stop another killer robot with the same design. I Know What You Did Last Summer is a sequel to the similarly named 1997 slasher film that brings back Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. (whose characters survived the first two movies) to counsel another group of teenagers being hunted over bad deeds. Read about more upcoming films in our Summer Movie Preview.

STUFF // MOUNTAIN BIKING: Fort Worth-area mountain biking trails serve up full-body workouts seasoned with natural beauty and nourished with adventure and challenge. And whether you are east, south, north, or west, you can likely find a nearby free-to-use system of public and well-maintained trails that will amply satisfy your biking urge. Read about five great local mountain bike rides to tackle this summer in our Top of the Heap article in Stuff at FWWeekly.com or click here .

STUFF // SUMMER CAMPS: Parents face the reality that the school year will soon come to a close. Children will burst from the confines of their educational institutions to embark on a summer full of energetic mischief and bereft of edification — unless parents intervene. There’s a way for the young ones to continue learning something while also channeling activity levels into something more worthwhile than annoying their siblings: sports camps. With that in mind, see a rundown of some options for helping your kiddos become more accomplished athletes over the break in our Camping Out article in Stuff at FWWeekly.com or click here .