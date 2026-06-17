Yes, we put out a Black History Month issue every February, but you can’t forget about Juneteenth, which is why we’ve decided to celebrate the holiday with a special issue. And it’s packed with great info and in-depth reporting. Step inside.

On pg. 4, Southeast Fort Worth heads once more unto the breach. The historically Black neighborhood, with its unconscionably high mortality rate, continues bearing the large cost of environmental racism, this time in the form of a proposed multibillion-dollar AI data center. On pg. 7, a small-business owner discusses the Karmelo Anthony verdict, while on pg. 22, we highlight a concert at The Cicada to raise funds for an Eastside community garden founded by living legend Dr. Opal Lee that could use some love.

Don’t think there isn’t any Black joy inside, because there is. A lot of it. Two writers take us to Arlington, where a salon-suite owner who made her bank by trucking is building a beauty and self-positivity empire and where Breakfast Brothers pump out comfort food to feed your soul. Closer to home, there’s a bevy of fun things to do this Juneteenth season, including concerts, parades, art exhibits, food trucks, and so much more.

Welcome to the first of what will undoubtedly become an annual June celebration, and we couldn’t be prouder. — Anthony Mariani, Editor