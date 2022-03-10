I have to admit, the pandemic has turned me into quite a hermit. A bottle of Bailey’s for Irish coffee and a trip to Movie Trading Company (4604 SW Loop 820, 817-731-6659) for a copy of the 1993 campy comedy/horror flick Leprechaun and I’m set for the St. Patrick’s Day season.

For the rest of you adventurous types just itching to get out there and do some reveling, the Saint Paddy’s Day choices are abundant here in North Texas this month. Here are a few ideas for this weekend. (Meet me back here for next weekend’s info in next week’s issue). As is our custom, we’ll start with Fort Worth first and work our way to other areas alphabetically from there/here. #YoureFortWorthIt

FORT WORTH

Cowtown Brewing Co. (1301 E Belknap St, 817-489-5800) hosts Primadonna: The Original Madonna Tribute Band at its St. Patrick’s Day Party on Sat, Mar 12 starting at 11am. No cover.

Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. (701 Galveston Av, 817-810-9266) is hosting a St. Patty’s Mid-Week Tasting 5pm-8pm Wed, Mar 16 featuring live music by Poo Live Crew. Commemorative pint glasses are available for purchase for $15 and include three beers. There is no cost to attend.

BURLESON

Old Town Station (295 E Renfro St, 817-370-7607) hosts a St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl on Sat, Mar 12 at 11am. The crawl will take guests to nine local businesses including Fish City Grill, Frescos, Grumps Burgers, Lone Star Bar & Grill, Moontower Pizza Bar, Old Texas Brewing Company, The Rim, Rio Mambo, and Spice Rack. Tickets are $30-$50 at EventBrite.com.

COLLEYVILLE

The Londoner Pub (5120 State Hwy 121, 817-684-8810) has specials for the St. Patrick’s Day season from Fri, Mar 11 thru Thu, Mar 17 including Irish food and drink specials and giveaways for St. Pat’s swag.

THE COLONY

The Truckyard (5959 Grove Ln, 469-401-6764) hosts its Truck-of-the-Irish St. Paddy’s Party 11am-1am Sat, Mar 12, and 11am-12am Thu, Mar 17 featuring food trucks, live music, and specials on iced Irish coffee, Irish mules, Irish whiskey, jello shots, green Tex-Mex lager, and specialty cocktails. This event is family/dog-friendly and there is no cost to attend.

DALLAS

Celestial Beerworks (2530 Butler St, 972-707-0523) hosts St. Patrick’s Day Salsa & Bachata Dance 5pm-8pm Sat, Mar 12. The theme is green and black, so dress accordingly. There is no cost to attend.

Energy Square (4925 Greenville Av, 214-600-1533) will be the end location of the 41st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the location of the St. Patrick’s Day Festival 10am-6pm Sat, Mar 12, featuring The Toadies with 40 Acre Mule and Jake Quillin. The festival will also feature food trucks, four bars, and DJ sets between bands. Tickets are $24 for GA and $60 for VIP at PreKindle.com.

Sundown at Granada (3520 Greenville Av, 214-823-8305) hosts a free Parade After Party 12pm-10pm with ten live bands playing inside and on the rooftop, plus a DJ out front. There is no cost to attend.

DENTON

East Side Denton (117 E Oak St, 940-218-1401) hosts St. Patrick’s Day Party on East Oak 11am-2am Sat, Mar 12 featuring green beer and specials on food and drinks at East Side, Oak St. Drafthouse (408 E Oak St, 940-435-0404), and Miss Angeline’s (125 E Oak St, 940-800-8090).

LEWISVILLE

Canuck’s (1102 Texas St, 972-436-7000) hosts St. Patrick’s Day Trivia 7pm-9pm Mon, Mar 14. Trivia is free to play. Teams must consist of six players or less and one smart device is allowed per team. There will be prizes for the top three teams. Green beer is available for purchase.

The City of Lewisville hosts St. Paddy’s Texas Style at Wayne Ferguson Plaza (150 W Church St, 972-219-3401) 1pm-8pm Sat, Mar 12 featuring Americana, Celtic Rock, Irish Folk, and Texas Country music by Rathmore Celtic Rock with Blaggards, Irish Free Dance, Keeper of the Plains, Legacy Music Studio Band, Rosie Flores & The Talismen, Ryan Glenn Band, and Silkie Girls. Along with the live music, there will be axe throwing, beer, face painting, food trucks, inflatables, and life-size games. Admission and all activities are free.

MCKINNEY

Historic Downtown McKinney (111 N Tennessee St, 972-547-2650) hosts McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Beer Walk 11am-6pm Sat, Mar 12. Upon arrival, receive your signature beer taster and map, then sip and stroll the streets of Downtown McKinney enjoying ciders, craft beers, seltzer, and spirits at 20 stops along the way. (Note: Arrivals are timed and you choose yours when purchasing tickets.) Tickets are $30 at EventBrite.com with a portion of the proceeds benefiting nonprofit partner Hug’s Cafe.

ROANOKE

Cinnamon Creek Ranch (13794 Old Denton Rd, 817-439-8998) hosts Couples-by-the-Creek St. Patrick’s Dinner at 6:30pm Sat, Mar 12 (BYOB) featuring live music by Justin Ross and Johnny Cooper, plus axe throwing, a bonfire, cornhole, dancing, games, and photo booths. Tickets are $65 at FareHarbor.com.