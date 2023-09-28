Antique & Vintage Finds

Readers’ Choice: Montgomery Street Antique Mall, Fort Worth, 2601 Montgomery St, 817-763-9787

Critic’s Choice: Montgomery Street Antique Mall

It’s one of the largest vintage stores in the area, and the collection of ephemera, military memorabilia, Christmas-all-year-long stuff, tchotchkes, and general new-to-you treasures is impressive. Sure, the market for collectibles is tight, but the odds of finding just the right thingamajig to complete your collection (whatever it is) are pretty huge when you’ve got 61,000 square feet of browsing space available. Plan more time than you think you’ll need and take a break in The Secret Garden Tea Room for a bite and some refreshment.

Barbershop

Readers’ Choice: Mend Barbershop, 1418 N Sylvania Av, Fort Worth, 817-834-6363

Critic’s Choices (Top 5): Make an appointment at South Barbershop (129 E Daggett Av, Fort Worth, 817-380-8117) in SoMa with resident barbers Laleh Rezaie and Jorge Gonzalez, who are both as affable as they are precise. Their shop is bright and vibrant, doubling as a gallery that showcases a different local artist every month. For an old-school barbershop vibe on the Near Southside, check out The Barber (3015 Hemphill St, Fort Worth, 817-336-7333). Owner Rudy Avitia has been cutting hair since he was 13, and his devotion to making you look good is rock solid. Near Arlington Heights? You can’t go wrong with a cut from Fort Worth Barber Shop (3529 Lovell Av, Fort Worth, 817-731-5252). The barbers are top notch, and the atmosphere is geared for a chilled-out experience. On the North Side, Loso’s Barber Shop (1549 N Main St, Ste 101B, Fort Worth, 817-367-9009) is totally old school: classic cuts, hot towel shaves, edge-ups, and a fun hang centered on the pool table. Finally, there’s downtown shop Local Barber (115 W 2nd St, Ste 108, Fort Worth, 817-615-9040), whose trio of barbers — owner Johnathon Razo, Lucas Vongkhaopet, and Danny Vowell — will sharpen your look with a fresh trim, no matter what kind of hair you’re rockin’.

Beauty Service

Readers’ Choice: Frida Beauty Collective, 2707 Race St, Ste 105, Fort Worth, 682-683-7899

Critic’s Choice: House of Beauty Fort Worth, 1633 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, 682-707-9691

The House of Beauty team makes it look easy, but staying up to speed on makeup and hair fashion trends isn’t easy. The crew that enjoys an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google offers a wide range of injectables and skincare treatments. Start your journey by consulting with one of three professional beauty practitioners before scheduling your Botox, dermal filler, or hair restoration treatment. Whatever your aesthetic goals, House of Beauty has the experience and products to lift, fill, or erase.

Boutique

Readers’ Choice: Colección Mexicana, 406 Houston St, Fort Worth, 214-893-4409

Critic’s Choice: Honeysuckle Rose Vintage, Doc’s Records & Vintage, 2628 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, 817-732-5455

When Honeysuckle Rose recently closed its storefront location on White Settlement Road, it was a sad day for vintage shoppers. If you’ve ever perused Honeysuckle’s goods at a Rock ’n’ Roll Rummage Sale at Lola’s, you know that owner Tiffany Parish has amazing taste. When budget allowed, it was nice to shop with her more than just one Sunday per month. Thankfully, the best boutique now boasts a space at Doc’s just in time for the fall fashion season.

Car Wash

Readers’ Choice: University Car Wash, 3124 Collinsworth St, Fort Worth, 817-714-5290

Critic’s Choice: University Car Wash

The folks at University Car Wash have vehicle cleaning down to a science. First, there’s the low-pH presoak that protects your car’s clear coat while loosening dirt and gunk. Then there’s the high-pressure wash that never misses a spot before the hydrophobic triple polish and wax leave your sedan, truck, or SUV clean, shiny, and dry. The University crews never rush, and the steam and cleaning products are designed to kill bacteria while protecting your interior.

Place to Buy Cigars

Readers’ Choice: Silver Leaf Cigar Lounge, 426 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-887-9535

Critic’s choice: Underground Cigar Shop & Lounge, 6409 E Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-507-3640

This place is a hidden gem for small-market cigars, small-batch tobacco blends, and top-quality smoking accessories. It’s a little bit like a speakeasy, with a BYOB policy and an in-the-know vibe, perfect for aficionados looking for the best smoke nobody else has heard of.

Place to Buy CBD

Readers’ Choice: Thrive Apothecary, 212 Carroll St, Ste 120, Fort Worth, 817-480-7098

Critic’s Choice: Bloom Hemp Market, 1411 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-707-9229

It’s about high time *giggle* that folks know about the thriving hemp store community along Magnolia and South Main. Along with Thrive Apothecary’s cannabis dispensary, CBD American Shaman Fort Worth, and a couple other (outer) spaces, Bloom Hemp Market has everything you need, from medicinal CBD products to more recreational, hemp-derived THC goodies. Whether you’re looking for smokeables, gummies, oils, or other cannabis products, the friendly team at Bloom won’t leave you dazed and confused.

Charcuterie Board

Readers’ Choice: (tie) The Art of Grazing, 2740 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-918-9900; The Pink Cactus, ThePinkCactusDFW.com, 817-319-6548

Critic’s Choice: Salty Cow Charcuterie, 2607 Glendale Av, Fort Worth, 682-234-8535

Who doesn’t love a platter of artfully arranged meats, cheeses, and accoutrements. Most of the amateur efforts at concocting the perfect charcuterie end up looking like Lunchables, which is why we leave the arranging to the experts. Locally owned Salty Cow’s medium-sized board, the “I Think I Can Share,” is a six-person extravaganza that can be made with extra meat, extra cheese, or no meat plus vegan cheese — if you roll that way. The Char-CUTE-terie is an easy-to-eat treat with berries, cake squares, and more, assembled in a paper cone for adorable eating. Want something unique? Try the Toasty Cow, a DIY S’mores kit, or the Oh My Ganache, which is six ganache-covered cakes surrounded by chocolate-covered strawberries.

Place to Buy Coffee

Readers’ Choice: Summer Moon Coffee, 625 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-439-9007

Critic’s Choices (Top 5): Avoca Coffee Roasters (multiple locations) gets credit for starting the slow-coffee movement in town. Pack your patience: Good java takes care. Buon Giorno Coffee (multiple locations) offers a true take on Italian coffee. They also make their syrups in-house, which is good to know because it’s pumpkin-spice season! Cup O’Vibes (800 E Sublett Rd, Arlington, 817-706-1451) has been open almost a year, and the brainchild of Arlington mover and shaker Charletra Sharp is now home away from home for nearby neighbors, TCC students, and anyone who likes good joe with a little Arlington history. HustleBlendz (1201 Evans Av, Fort Worth, 817-875-6663) is cornering the market on iced coffee, and you haven’t really lived until you’ve tried the Kenyan Dirty Chai or the Million Dollar White Mocah. Best of all: Co-owner Tweety Angwenyi will welcome you and treat you like family. Love Local Coffee + Art (4621 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, 817-386-4615) is both a splendid little coffeehouse and a mini gallery with a lot of local art.

Customer Service

Readers’ Choice: Dark Age Tattoo Studio, 2836 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, 682-499-5734; Hearth Wisdom, 2899 W Pioneer Pkwy, Pantego, 682-323-5085; Higher Purpose Emporium, 505 W Northside Dr, Fort Worth, 682-207-5351; The Kicks Source, 200 Carroll St, Fort Worth, 682-970-5634; Melted Wax Studio, 463 S Jennings Av, Fort Worth, 817-798-4187

Critic’s Choice: Apple Store, 1620 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-840-9801

Usually when we walk into a room, we cruise right past everyone like a ghost. No one ever notices us, so you could imagine our surprise when we recently slid into the Apple Store by TCU and someone — an actual living human being! — not only greeted us but offered help. And the helpers were just as amiable, talking to us like an old friend and even looking us in the eye. Thanks, Apple folks, for seeing us for what we are — consumers in a capitalistic society, a.k.a. walking dollar bills — and for understanding that if a business is staffed with assholes or worker bees who ignore us maybe because we’re not clean-shaven and preppy, we aren’t required by law to hand over our hard-earned money.

Day Spa

Readers’ Choice: Perfect Touch Day Spa, 2525 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, 817-870-3610

Critic’s Choice: Milk + Honey Spa, 5160 Marathon Av, Fort Worth, 682-235-2325

Make a day of it. The Shops at Clearfork are home to yummy treats, trendy fashion retailers, fine dining, a movie theater, and a popular, wonderful refuge from stress. Since opening in early 2019, Milk + Honey has elevated spa treatments by serving up high-quality massages, facials, waxing, body treatments, haircare, and relaxing spa delights in one convenient location. Whether you’re looking for a deep tissue or sports massage, you’ll be treated to heated tables, your choice of aromatherapy options, warm neck rolls, and the gentle but firm hands of a licensed massage therapist.

Dry Cleaners

Readers’ Choice: Kite’s Custom Cleaners, 4839 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-732-6031

Critic’s Choice: Ray’s Custom Cleaners and Alterations, 4105 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-737-3731

That favorite pair of blue jeans you’ve been wearing since college won’t be battered at this 71-year-old business. Ray’s Custom Cleaners has been around that long because locals trust their treasured clothes and garments to Ray’s careful team of seamstresses and dry cleaners. For a one-stop shop to handle alterations, cleanings, and custom tailoring, Ray’s is the place.

Farmers Market

Readers’ Choice: Clearfork Farmers Market, 4801 Edwards Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, 817-731-7396

Critic’s Choice: Cowtown Farmers Market, 8901 Clifford St, White Settlement

Tarrant County’s oldest farmers market recently moved to a new location, near Lockheed Martin, after a comfortable stretch of time in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Circle. The area’s sole producer-only farmers market still features all your favorite locally produced and grown goods, raised or made within 150 miles of the Fort. Why does this matter? All the farmers, ranchers, and artisans can tell you how the produce got to market. Your eggs, cheese, tamales, jellies, meat, and veg didn’t come to Fort Worth on a train or in a shipping container. The market routinely partners with the Tarrant Area Food Bank, Blue Zones, and the TCU nutritional sciences program to provide cooking demonstrations, gardening information, and nutrition education.

Furniture Store

Readers’ Choice: Unclaimed Freight, 9320 S Fwy, Fort Worth, 817-568-2683

Critic’s Choice: Brothersisterdesign, @Brothersisterdesign

Put Brandon Pederson in a room with some tools and a piece of wood, and miracles happen. The crafty carpenter who gifted Magnolia its lovable reclining blockhead (the sculpture sitting in front of Magnolia Wine Bar) makes custom furniture through his personal business Brothersisterdesign. Yes, it’s all one word because Pederson likes to keep things sleek and simple. His most recent creation is a lovely walnut table with natural curves on either side and deep maroon hues throughout. That piece is heading to a White Rhino coffeeshop, but Pederson will carve up anything you need or want for your home.

Place to Buy Gifts

Readers’ Choice: The Kicks Source, 200 Carroll St, Ste 160, Fort Worth, 682-970-5634

Critic’s Choice: Rock ’n’ Roll Rummage Sale, Lola’s Fort Worth, 2000 W Berry St, Fort Worth

Held on the third Sunday of every month, Lola’s bazaar is full of vintage treasures, handcrafted goods, vinyl records, locally made art, and tons of other things that make for fun, unique gifts. The hard part is deciding which presents get wrapped and which end up in your home.

Grocery Store

Readers’ Choice: Central Market, 4651 W Fwy, Fort Worth, 817-989-4700

Critic’s Choice: Town Talk Foods, multiple locations

With food prices being what they are, it’s nice to have a discount option for groceries in Fort Worth, Arlington, and Weatherford. Along with staples, Town Talk carries gourmet items you didn’t even know you needed, all at 50% or less than retail price. You won’t find everything you need at Town Talk, but this seconds and surplus wonderland is the best place to start.

Local Grocer

Readers’ Choice: Roy Pope Grocery, 2300 Merrick St, Fort Worth, 817-732-2863

Critic’s Choice: Roy Pope

With all due respect to the new owners of this Arlington Heights landmark, they’ve done a wonderful job of creating a cozy, mini Central Market or Eatzi’s. This is no backhanded compliment. We love CM and Eatzi’s. We also love the homey, unique feel of Roy Pope and its hot deli that’s unlike anything else. For a scrumptious grilled sandwich and some hard-to-find canned/bottled goodies, Roy Pope is the place.

Gun Store

Readers’ Choice: (tie) Defender Outdoors, 2900 Shotts St, Fort Worth, 817-935-8377; Defiant Arms, 5200 Denton Hwy Ste 20, Haltom City, 817-393-7738

Critic’s Choice: Panther City Firearms, 3025 Lackland Rd, Fort Worth, 817-731-2065

In a world dominated more and more by Amazon and Walmart, Panther City Firearms (PCF) is different. Owner Martin Snodgrass is family to most of his customers, and he provides them with expert guidance on what should be a serious purchase. PCF is a full shop, and patrons rave about Snodgrass’ gunsmithing, product expertise, and consultancy. Admittedly, the inventory might not make PCF a gun-browser’s paradise, but talking to the owner about customer needs and utilizing his consultation are part of the experience and what keep PCF’s extremely loyal customers returning when they need repairs, a new product, or simply to catch up with their old friend. Whether you’re looking to buy your first firearm or 50th, Panther City Firearms should be first on your shopping list.

Hair Salon

Readers’ Choices (Top 5): Acute Salon, 954 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-405-4062; Candace Maude Luxury Salon, 212 S Main St, Ste 110, Fort Worth, 817-653-2626; Frida Beauty Collective, 2707 Race St, Ste 105, Fort Worth, 682-683-7899; Novak Hair Studios, 250 W Lancaster Av, Ste 110, Fort Worth, 817-592-4247; Sugar Shack Salon & Spa, 207 N Elm St, Arlington, 817-200-6216

Critic’s Choice: Acute Salon

Barbershops can be super-masculine environments at times while beauty salons are often very girly. Regardless of your orientation, a down-the-middle experience might be quite refreshing. Fort Worth’s first gender-neutral salon, Acute is also a safe space for those in the trans community who may be ready for a new look. Acute regularly host free gender-affirming haircut events, so keep an eye on the salon’s Facebook page. The team aims to cut through the “shaggy overgrowth of gendered salon atmospheres,” and we’re here for it.

Place to Buy Jewelry

Readers’ Choice: Dark Age Tattoo Studio, 2836 Bledsoe St, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 682-499-5734

Critic’s Choice: Kubes Jewelers, 2700 W Berry St, Fort Worth, 817-926-2626

Kubes’ legacy dates back to a watch repair shop established downtown in 1945, which means the business’ collective expertise stretches for four generations. Kubes sells new jewelry, timepieces from popular designers, and custom pieces while conducting appraisals and making repairs, but Kubes’ estate collections, loaded with unique preowned finds, are what really sparkle.

Liquor Store

Readers’ Choice: Tricks of the Trade, 219 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-349-9266

Critic’s Choices (Top 5): Chicotsky’s Liquor and Fine Wine (3429 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-332-3566) isn’t big, but it stocks all the essentials and offers a pretty solid wine cabinet to go with great, friendly service. Another mom-and-pop, Celtic Liquor Co. (4625 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, 817-238-8337) may not have that Eiswein from Württemberg you’ve been craving, but they do carry all the popular favorites. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and the prices are always right. Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods (multiple locations) has everything you could ever want to pour down your throat and/or chew on and so much more, making it a mandatory stop before any party or other kind of gathering. When it comes to sheer inventory, Total Wine & More (multiple locations) puts just about anything you can think of, from N/A wine (!) and super-fancy cognac to the Light Brothers (Bud and Coors), at your fingertips. Readers’ Choice Tricks of the Trade wants to help you bring the bar home. Along with carrying select hooch, this South Main outpost also sells bar tools, books, craft mixers, and lots of ready-to-drink goodies. The website is loaded with easy-to-follow recipes, and Tricks’ event calendar is booked solid. There are tastings 4-7pm every Thursday, and the next staff choice tasting, this one of new barrel-whiskey releases, is 5-8pm Fri, Sep 29.

Meat Market

Readers’ Choice: The Meat Board, 6314 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-386-5966

Critic’s Choice: The Meat Board

More than a fancy butcher shop, The Meat Board is here to enlighten and inspire your carnivorous adventures. Come with questions, and anyone on staff will tailor their advice to you, whether you’re a fair-weather backyard griller or a master of the meat. Stop by for lunch and grab the famous Meat Board hamburger or sign up for one of several fun classes at this Camp Bowie destination.

Metaphysical Shop

Readers’ Choice: (tie) Hearth Wisdom, 2899 W Pioneer Pkwy, Pantego, 682-323-5085; Maven’s Moon Apothecary, 8341 White Settlement Rd, White Settlement, 817-367-9235

Critic’s Choice: Higher Purpose Emporium, 505 Northside Dr, 682-207-5351

A haven for pagans and anyone else who venerates the spirits of the earth and/or takes the concept of magick seriously, Higher Purpose Emporium sells witchy literature, gifts, knick-knacks, and spell components while offering services such as tarot readings and past-life scrying. Check the calendar for events like New Moon gatherings and Witches Nights. There’s even an altar to Hekate, goddess of magic, so prayers up.

Music Store

Readers’ Choice: Zoo Music Fort Worth, 3409 Indale Rd, Fort Worth, 817-377-4411

Critic’s Choice: Tone Shop Guitars, 3220 W Southlake Blvd, Ste 160, Southlake, 682-593-7110

Miss the cool and hangworthy vibe that the big box model has black-holed out of music stores over the last decade but still want the killer selection most mom-and-pops just can’t provide? Tone Shop Guitars is here for you. Founded by a pair of music retail veterans disillusioned with the Best Buy-ification of their sector, Tone Shop manages to thread the needle between comfy, local, independently owned/operated storefront and high-end boutique with the ability to outfit weekend warriors with just the right axe as well as help collectors achieve their wildest guitar-hoarding dreams. With a focus on quality and variety, as opposed to stockpiles of the same $99 turn-and-burn loss leaders, Tone Shop’s inventory is the envy of even the biggest of their competitors. The Southlake location, the company’s second, opened two years ago, and local musicians have been rejoicing since.

Optical Store

Readers’ Choice: Patrick Optical, 2255 8th Av, Fort Worth, 817-370-6118

Critic’s Choice: Vision Plaza, 116 E Ellison St, Ste C, Burleson, 817-295-9696

With more of the visually compromised finding solutions for their impairments online, it’s no small thing when patients remain unwaveringly faithful to an optometrist. Dr. Andre Le’s Vision Plaza has rightfully earned such loyalty. With a superior standard of care, friendly staff, and a nice selection of the latest styles in eyewear, Vision Plaza is a reminder that the underlying cost of the ease of the worldwide web is often plain old customer service.

Pet Services

Readers’ Choice: Texas Coalition for Animal Protection, multiple locations

Critic’s Choice: Texas Coalition for Animal Protection, multiple locations

With six of its eight area locations right here in Tarrant County, the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP) makes a big impact in our community. Along with permanent spay/neuter clinics in Arlington, Burleson, Denton, Hurst, and Weatherford, TCAP also partners with local animal shelters to bring its services to neighborhoods in need and sets up meeting points for transporting pets to its locations. Besides the discount spay/neuter program for pets, this nonprofit also runs a feral cat program, provides vaccinations, and even offers dental cleaning. Through TCAP, your furry friends will receive the best care at the lowest cost.

Record Store

Readers’ Choice: Doc’s Records & Vintage, 2628 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, 817-732-5455

Critic’s Choice: Doc’s Records & Vintage

If you love music, Doc’s is the place to browse. There are rows and rows of vinyl, cassettes, and CDs, plus tons of vintage posters, stereo equipment, and even a few instruments, depending on what the vendors renting the stalls beyond the record racks have on offer.

Smoke Shop

Readers’ Choice: Fusion Hookah Lounge & Smoke Shop, 2205 W Berry St, Fort Worth, 817-921-5500

Critics’ Choice: Big D’s Smoke Shop, 8468 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, 817-386-7347

Smoke Shops are a dime (pun intended!) a dozen, but customers rave about Big D’s because of its wide, curated selection and friendly customer service. Situated in Western Hills, Big D’s boasts staffers who can answer any of your questions about glass, hookah, vape, or paper and draw from an ample in-store inventory. You’ll never feel rushed, pressured, or like you should already know the answer to a question about a product at Big D’s.

Tattoo Studio

Readers’ Choice: Dark Ages Tattoo Studio, 2836 Bledsoe St, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 682-499-5734

Critic’s Choices (Top 5): The testosterone is pretty heavy at Epic Tattoos (6627 N Beach St, Fort Worth, 817-306-8500), the oldest tattoo studio on the North Side, and the designs and execution are as just as Metallica-esque. Heart in Hand Arlington (1730 W Bardin Rd, Ste 200, Arlington, 682-270-0355) is the little sister of the Greenville Avenue shop owned by colorful duo Joe Haasch and Oliver Peck. There are five artists, which makes their monthly Flash Days absolute pandemonium in the best way possible. Ink817 (3204 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 682-273-4163) has nine artists, probably offering the most variety in town. Jaden Belle Tattoos (1953 Golden Heights Rd, Ste 305, Fort Worth, JadenBelleJ@gmail.com) is a studio of one plus an occasional apprentice, so there’s a bit of a wait for an appointment. However, the incredible delicacy and attention to detail the artist puts into each piece is worth it. Panther City Tattoo (121 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-757-3813) is vehemently about the tolerance in addition to being about the art. Given the location on busy South Main, your odds of getting a walk-in spot are better if you’re polite and kind.

Thrift Shop

Readers’ Choice: Berry Good Buys, 1701 W Berry St, Fort Worth, 817-921-2793

Critic’s Choice: Berry Good Buys

These days, you can count on one hand the number of thrift stores that benefit actual local causes. Since 1998, Berry Good Buys has been operated by SafeHaven, the emergency shelter offering round-the-clock services for people experiencing domestic violence. When you shop here, 100% of the proceeds go back to the shelter. Browsing here is a treat because the volunteers keep things fairly well organized. And when you donate, you may be helping a SafeHaven client furnish an apartment, find clothes for an interview, or replace every stitch of clothing that they had to leave behind when they fled their abusive situation.

Vape Shop

Readers’ Choice: Violet Vapor, 2901 Alta Mere Dr, Fort Worth, 817-984-1864

Critics’ Choice: Vapor Plus, 6080 S Hulen St, Ste 736, Fort Worth, 817-400-8693

What was once seen as a trend or fad has evolved into a huge industry — the landscape of nearly every city is colored with vape shopts. Vapor Plus (VP), at the corner of Hulen and Granbury Road, isn’t different, just better. Offering a vast selection of flavors from many well-regarded producers, VP pairs an inviting and premium-feeling storefront with staff who know their products and can give appropriate recommendations based on taste, aftertaste, and strength. If you’re looking for recommendations on a new mod or disposable, they’ll help you pick a unit for your needs and probably beat the next store down the block in price on top of it. Sometimes it’s hard to find businesses where you can pay less in a more luxurious and friendly environment, but Vapor Plus keeps making it happen.

Place to Buy Wine

Readers’ Choice: (tie) The Holly, 305 W Daggett Av, Ste 101, Fort Worth, 817-420-6446; Put a Cork in It, 2972 Park Hill Dr, Fort Worth, 817-824-2675

Critic’s Choice: Grand Cru Wine Bar, 1257 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-1717

Grand Cru is a Napa Valley-esque refuge on Magnolia serving a wide range of whites, reds, sparkling wines, and port wines by the glass or flight. If you fall in love with a particular bottle, Grand Cru offers them to-go with discounted retail prices. As patio weather begrudgingly returns (hurry up already!), you can partake in your rosé or chardonnay streetside at one of several cozy outdoor tables.

Wildcard Readers’ Choices

Bookstore

Monkey and Dog Books, 3608 W 7th St, 817-489-5747

Car Audio Shop

JM Customs, 3620 Hemphill St,

682-248-2247

Tattoo Removal

Here 2Day Gone 2Morrow, 4744 Bryant Irvin Rd, Ste 914,

817-659-3639

Waxing Services

Melted Wax Studio, 463 S Jennings Av, 817-798-4187